MemorialCare Recognized Among U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Hospitals 31 Times

"These significant achievements are a testament to the dedication and teamwork of our 15,000 employees, physicians and volunteers who continually strive to deliver the most advanced, highest quality health services for Southern Californians," says Barry Arbuckle, PhD, President and CEO, MemorialCare.

Long Beach Medical Center has appeared on many "Best Hospitals" lists in numerous clinical categories since U. S. News & World Report and other rankings began. In addition to national rankings among America's Top 50 this year in Urology, "high-performance" rankings were earned for Cancer, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure ,Orthopedics, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Geriatrics, Colon Cancer Surgery, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery, Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement. Long Beach Medical Center is ranked among the Top 5 Hospitals in Los Angeles County. Top 7 in Los Angeles and Orange counties, Top 14 in California and highest ranking in Greater Long Beach.

"These continued awards and recognition both nationally and regionally demonstrate that we never lose sight of the needs of our patients while consistently achieving high levels of excellence," says John Bishop, CEO, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. "We take enormous pride in these remarkable accomplishments."

Orange Coast Medical Center—consistently voted by Orange County Register readers as Best Orange County Hospital, ranking #1 hospital for the past four years—received a large number of U.S. News & World Report "high-performance" rankings. These included rankings for Cancer, Orthopedics, Aortic Valve Surgery, Geriatrics, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, Colon Cancer Surgery and Knee Replacement,. It ranked among the Top 10 hospitals in Los Angeles and Orange counties, Top 5 hospitals in Orange County and Top 18 in California. Orange Coast Medical Center has also been named a Top Workplace by the Register.

Saddleback Medical Center received U.S. News & World Report "high-performance" rankings for Heart Failure, Orthopedics, Knee Replacement, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair and Urology. It has also been named among America's 50 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals and consecutively for many years voted among Orange County's Best Hospitals by Orange County Register readers and Register's Top Workplaces, is among the first U.S. hospitals earning both Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification and Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation.

"We're thrilled to be repeatedly recognized for the exceptional, compassionate care that continues to make a difference in the lives of those who live and work in our local communities," says Marcia Manker, CEO, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

One of the nation's 10 largest children's hospitals, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital ranks among U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Children's Hospitals for Pulmonary & Lung Surgery. Known for successful management of diseases like asthma, cystic fibrosis and neuromuscular weakness disorders, it is California's only free-standing children's hospital and among a few in the U.S. with Disease Specific Certification in Pediatric Asthma from The Joint Commission. Recognized as one of the safest places to have a baby, among the nation's largest and most recognized neonatal and pediatric intensive care units and for advances in pediatric cancer care and cardiology, Long Beach Medical Center & Miller Children's together are among the West's two largest hospital campuses.

MemorialCare, pioneer in evidence-based medicine and high-value health care, has over 200 care sites; top hospitals—Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley and Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills; award-winning MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Programs, Seaside Health Plan and convenient, cost-effective ambulatory surgery, medical imaging, breast health, kidney dialysis, urgent care and comprehensive health centers throughout Southern California. MemorialCare's many honors include Best U.S. Health Care Systems, Best Places to Work and Magnet recognition for all its hospitals—highest honor for nursing excellence. Visit www.memorialcare.org.

