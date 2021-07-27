MemorialCare Recognized By U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Hospitals 41 Times

Best Hospitals rankings and ratings are designed to assist patients and doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions and common elective procedures. Rankings are based largely on measures such as risk-adjusted survival, quality of nursing and other indicators.

"These significant achievements are a testament to the dedication and teamwork of our 15,000 employees, physicians and volunteers who continually strive to deliver the most advanced, highest quality health services for Southern Californians," says Barry Arbuckle, PhD, President and CEO, MemorialCare.

Long Beach Medical Center has appeared on numerous "Best Hospitals" lists since U. S. News & World Report and other popular rankings began. In addition to ranking among America's Top 50 Hospitals this year in Gynecology, high-performance rankings were earned for Cancer, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Congestive Heart Failure, Stroke, Orthopedics, Knee Replacement, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Geriatrics, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Pulmonology, Urology, Colon Cancer Surgery, COPD, Diabetes, Kidney Failure and Pneumonia. It is ranked among Los Angeles County's Top 5 Hospitals, Top 7 in Los Angeles and Orange counties combined, California's Top 13 and highest in Greater Long Beach. Other honors include Newsweek World Best Hospital, Top 100 Cardiovascular Hospitals, Nation's Top Breast Centers, 100 Best Hospitals in Spine and Prostate Surgeries and 5-Star Ratings for pacemaker procedures, back surgery, knee and hip replacement, sepsis and stomach surgery.

"Continued national and regional awards and recognition demonstrate that we never lose sight of the needs of our patients while consistently achieving high levels of excellence," says John Bishop, CEO, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. "We take enormous pride in these remarkable accomplishments."

Orange Coast Medical Center is consistently voted by Orange County Register readers as Best Orange County Hospital, ranking #1 hospital for the past four years and as Register's Top Workplace for 11 years. It received numerous U.S. News & World Report high performance rankings These include for Cancer, Heart Bypass Surgery, Congestive Heart Failure, Geriatrics, Diabetes, Pulmonary, Knee Replacement, Colon Cancer Surgery, COPD, Kidney Failure and Pneumonia, placing among Orange County's best hospitals. It frequently receives top "A" grade for safety and quality from The Leapfrog Group, honored as Diagnostic Imaging and Lung Cancer Screening Centers of Excellence and since 2011 consecutively received American College of Radiology Breast Imaging Award.

Saddleback Medical Center received U.S. News & World Report high performance rankings for Heart Attack, Congestive Heart Failure, Stroke, Diabetes, Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Knee Replacement, COPD, Kidney Failure and Pneumonia. It has been named among America's 50 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals, Newsweek 100 Best Maternity Hospitals and consecutively voted Orange County's Best Hospitals by Orange County Register readers and Register's Top Workplaces. Receiving The Leapfrog Group's "A" grade for safety and quality, it is among the first U.S. hospitals earning Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification, Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation, Age Friendly Health System honors and Blue Distinction® Center for Hip and Knee Replacement and Spine Surgery.

"We are enormously grateful to be recognized for the extraordinary care provided by our exceptional MemorialCare team members," says Marcia Manker, CEO, Orange Coast and Saddleback Medical Centers. "They are truly an inspiration, and their commitment and compassion towards our patients, our communities and each other never wavers."

One of the nation's 10 largest children's hospitals, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital again ranks among U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Children's Hospitals for Pulmonary & Lung Surgery. Known for successful management of diseases like asthma, cystic fibrosis and neuromuscular weakness disorders, it is one of only two free-standing children's hospitals in California and among a few in the U.S. with Disease Specific Certification in Pediatric Asthma from The Joint Commission. Recognized as one of the safest places to have a baby, among the nation's largest and most highly recognized neonatal and pediatric intensive care units and for advances in pediatric cancer care, cardiology and orthopedics, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's together represent two of the West's largest hospital campuses.

MemorialCare, pioneer in evidence-based medicine and high-value health care, has over 225 care locations; top hospitals—Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center; award-winning MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Programs, MemorialCare Select Health Plan and numerous convenient, cost-effective outpatient surgery, medical imaging, physical therapy, breast health, dialysis, urgent care and comprehensive primary care and specialty care health centers throughout Southern California. MemorialCare's many honors include Best U.S. Health Care Systems, Best Places to Work, Top Performing Medical Groups, selection by readers and editors of eight newspapers as Best Hospitals and Best Medical Groups; and Magnet recognition for all its hospitals—the highest honor for nursing excellence. Visit www.memorialcare.org.

