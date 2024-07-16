MemorialCare Recognized By U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospital Rankings 42 Times

"These remarkable achievements stand as a testament to the dedication and teamwork of our employees, physicians, and volunteers who continually strive to deliver the most advanced, highest quality health services to the communities we serve," says Barry Arbuckle, PhD, president and CEO, MemorialCare. "Continuing to enhance our quality of care will always remain a top priority."

To determine rankings, U.S. News evaluated nearly 5,000 across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions; only 11% of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals ranking. Hospitals awarded a "Best" designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

Each MemorialCare adult hospital received numerous high performing rankings for Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings, with Long Beach Medical Center ranking in the top 26 hospitals in the nation for Obstetrics & Gynecology. These ratings recognize care that is significantly better than the national average, measured by factors such as patient outcomes. It is designed to assist patients and physicians in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

This year, Long Beach Medical Center is recognized for the third consecutive year as a Best U.S. Hospital in Obstetrics & Gynecology. The medical center scored high-performance rankings for Back Surgery (spinal fusion), Colon Cancer Surgery, Diabetes, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Gynecological Cancer Surgery, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pneumonia, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, Stroke, and Urology—ranking it among the top seven hospitals in all of the Los Angeles Metro Area and among the top 12 ranked hospitals in California, rating it among the top 3% of all California acute care hospitals.

Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley received high-performance rankings in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Colon Cancer Surgery, Diabetes, Geriatrics, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma; Neurology & Neurosurgery, Pneumonia, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, Stroke, and Urology, ranking among the Top 11 hospitals in all of the Los Angeles Metro Area and Top 23 Hospitals in California. Orange Coast Medical Center is also recognized this year as a Best Regional Hospital for Equitable Access.

Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills received high-performing rankings in Back Surgery (spinal fusion), Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Knee Replacement, Pneumonia, and Stroke, ranking among the 23 best hospitals in the Los Angeles Metro Area and among the top 57 hospitals in California.

To calculate the Best Hospitals rankings, U.S. News evaluated each hospital's performance on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from millions of records provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This year, among other methodology reﬁnements , U.S. News incorporated new data on care provided to patients with Medicare Advantage insurance and on care provided to outpatients, nearly doubling the number of patients included in its annual data analysis. The Procedures & Conditions ratings are based entirely on objective quality measures.

MemorialCare is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare delivery system with 225 care locations, including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center, and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties.

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy ofﬁcials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities.

