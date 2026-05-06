MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Achieves Tenth National "A" Safety Grade from Leapfrog

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center has earned an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that sets rigorous standards for excellence in patient care. This marks the tenth time Saddleback Medical Center has received an "A" grade, recognizing Saddleback Medical Center's achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

"Receiving Leapfrog's 'A' Hospital Safety Grade for the tenth time demonstrates our sustained commitment to patient safety and quality care," said Shela Kaneshiro, RN, Chief Executive Officer, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. "It speaks to the dedication of our physicians, clinicians and staff who continuously work to create a safe, healing environment for our community."

Leapfrog assigns grades of "A," "B," "C," "D" or "F" to general hospitals nationwide based on over 30 national performance measures. These measures evaluate errors, accidents, injuries, infections, and the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

Established process improvements and clinical standards at Saddleback Medical Center support a strong focus on clinical quality and patient experience, reflecting Saddleback Medical Center's continued commitment to community health and patient safety. In addition, Saddleback Medical Center has earned national recognition, including designation as one of America's 250 Best Hospitals™, and maintains a Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department, reflecting its commitment to high-quality, age‑friendly care.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only national ratings program focused exclusively on how well hospitals prevent medical errors, infections and injuries – issues that contribute to more than 500 patient deaths each day in the U.S. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually in the fall and spring.

Learn more about Saddleback Medical Center.

About MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, part of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system, has served South Orange County for more than fifty years. It is recognized for excellence in cancer, heart, orthopedics, women's health, maternity care and minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. It is a STEMI receiving center for stroke and heart attacks, holds a Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation and is a certified Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. Saddleback Medical Center is the only Orange County hospital to centralize women's specialty care under one roof at the Women's Health Pavilion. Saddleback Medical Center is nationally recognized for maternity care by U.S. News & World Report and Newsweek; named one of Healthgrades America's 250 Best Hospitals; and ranked as a top hospital in the Los Angeles Metro area by U.S. News & World Report. Visit memorialcare.org/saddleback.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

SOURCE MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center