MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Among Select U.S. Hospitals to Earn Level 3 Geriatric ED Accreditation

The accreditation underscores Saddleback Medical Center's commitment to specialized emergency care for a rapidly growing senior population.

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center has earned a Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) from the American College of Emergency Physicians, reaffirming its commitment to delivering high‑quality, senior‑focused emergency care. This marks the hospital's third successful accreditation cycle, with Saddleback Medical Center maintaining its GEDA distinction since 2019 and remaining one of fewer than 400 accredited geriatric emergency departments nationwide.

"This reaccreditation reflects our continued commitment to providing compassionate, safe and age‑sensitive emergency care," said Brandi Cassingham, RN, chief nursing officer, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. "As the needs of our older adult population continue to grow, it is more important than ever that our emergency and clinical care teams are equipped to deliver care that is thoughtful, specialized and responsive. Providing dignity‑centered care that is tailored to the unique needs of older adults is central to our mission."

Level 3 GEDA accreditation, also known as the bronze standard, recognizes emergency departments that meet rigorous staffing, education, equipment and process‑based requirements to support the unique needs of aging patients. The designation signals to the community that Saddleback Medical Center's emergency department has demonstrated best practices aligned with national geriatric care guidelines.

As the senior population continues to grow—now averaging more than 11,000 Americans turning 65 each day—specialized emergency care has never been more important. Older adults account for a significant portion of emergency visits and often require tailored assessment and interventions. Saddleback Medical Center's continued GEDA distinction highlights its leadership in meeting these needs and advancing the safety and well‑being of older adults in South Orange County.

To achieve reaccreditation, Saddleback Medical Center submitted an extensive portfolio documenting its senior‑focused emergency initiatives. This included evidence of physician and nurse geriatric champions, each with required geriatric‑focused education completed within the last three years. The accreditation file also detailed care processes implemented in the emergency department, including delirium‑prevention protocols, urinary catheter minimization, physical restraint minimization and NPO (nothing by mouth) status reduction—key practices shown to improve the safety and outcomes of older adults. Additional requirements included access to mobility aids and care protocols designed to promote rest, comfort and appropriate hydration for older patients during emergency care.

The GEDA program was developed by the American College of Emergency Physicians with support from the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, the Emergency Nurses Association and the American Geriatrics Society. Its goal is to ensure older adults receive a higher standard of emergency care, addressing vulnerabilities such as delirium, fall risk, medication complications and mobility challenges.

Emergency departments achieving Level 3 accreditation must demonstrate adoption of many geriatric‑focused best practices and maintain geriatric‑appropriate equipment, supplies and training.

ACEP's accreditation team noted in its recognition letter that Saddleback Medical Center's emergency department reflects a strong systemwide commitment to senior care. The GEDA Board of Governors will continue to provide guidance and feedback to support ongoing enhancements and prepare the hospital for its next reaccreditation in three years.

Learn more about Saddleback Medical Center being an Age-Friendly Health System.

About MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, part of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system, has served South Orange County for more than fifty years. It is recognized for excellence in cancer, heart, orthopedics, women's health, maternity care and minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. It is a STEMI receiving center for stroke and heart attacks, holds a Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation and is a certified Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. Saddleback Medical Center is the only Orange County hospital to centralize women's specialty care under one roof at the Women's Health Pavilion. Saddleback Medical Center is nationally recognized for maternity care by U.S. News & World Report and Newsweek; named one of Healthgrades America's 250 Best Hospitals; and ranked as a top hospital in the Los Angeles Metro area by U.S. News & World Report. Visit memorialcare.org/saddleback.

About The American College of Emergency Physicians

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million people they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

SOURCE MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center