MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Awarded Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades for Third Year in a Row

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center announced today that it has been recognized as a 2026 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipient by Healthgrades, the No. 1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital. This distinction places Saddleback Medical Center among the top 10% of hospitals nationwide for patient safety and marks the third consecutive year the organization has earned this prestigious recognition.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized among the top 10% of hospitals nationwide for patient safety," says Brandi Cassingham, RN, MSN, chief nursing officer, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center . "This recognition reflects not only our team's unwavering commitment to patient safety, but also the compassion and care they bring to every interaction. We are deeply committed to caring for the community we serve, and we strive to treat every patient who walks through our doors with the same attention, respect, and kindness we would want for our own family members."

Saddleback Medical Center's achievements are based on what matters most: patient outcomes. To evaluate hospital patient safety, Healthgrades analyzed risk-adjusted complication and mortality rates using Medicare inpatient data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality's (AHRQ) Patient Safety Indicators. Hospitals were assessed across 14 serious, potentially preventable complications over a three-year period (2021–2023), with award recipients demonstrating superior performance compared to expected outcomes.

Healthgrades' analysis revealed significant performance gaps between the nation's highest- and lowest-performing hospitals, underscoring the importance of seeking care at hospitals with proven safety records. From 2021 to 2023, 173,280 preventable patient safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals, with four patient safety indicators accounting for nearly 76% of these incidents. The annual study found that patients treated in hospitals that received the Patient Safety Excellence Award™ experienced significantly better outcomes than those treated at non-recipient hospitals, including a lower likelihood of:

In-hospital falls resulting in fracture (54% less likely)

Collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest (approximately 55% less likely)

Pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital (approximately 69% less likely)

Catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital (72% less likely)

"As a 2026 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient, Saddleback Medical Center consistently puts the well-being of their patients and staff at the forefront, setting a high standard for patient safety nationwide," said Debra Gradick, MD FACEP, senior physician consultant at Healthgrades. "We commend Saddleback Medical Center for providing consistently exceptional care while preventing serious injuries, giving patients their best chance of a seamless recovery."

In addition to this recognition for patient safety, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center was recently named one of America's 250 Best Hospitals® for overall clinical care and has received numerous accolades for excellence in key service areas, including cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopedics and pulmonary care. Together, these honors reflect the organization's ongoing commitment to delivering compassionate, individualized care at every step of the patient's journey.

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery System. Saddleback Medical Center received U.S. News & World Report high performance rankings for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Congestive Heart Failure, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Pneumonia, and Stroke. It was named among Healthgrade's America's 250 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals, Orange County Register Best Orange County Hospitals and Top Workplaces; received Magnet Nursing Excellence designation and American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Stroke Care Gold Plus and among first U.S. hospitals earning Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification and Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. Centers of Excellence include cancer, heart, orthopedics, spine, neuroscience, gastroenterology, emergency and critical care, breast health, imaging, women's health, obstetrics, geriatrics, and minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. To learn more, visit memorialcare.org/saddleback .

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content. For over 20 years, our health system, group practice, and life sciences marketing solutions have helped our partners reach and engage consumers on their way to the doctor Healthgrades is part of RVO Health, a partnership between Red Ventures and Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group. RVO Health has the largest consumer health and wellness audience online across its brand portfolio, including Healthgrades, Healthline, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central and Bezzy, which touch every part of the health and wellness journey. RVO Health helps more than 100 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives each month.

