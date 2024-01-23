MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Named One of America's 250 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades for Second Year in a Row

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

23 Jan, 2024

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center was once again named one of America's 250 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. This is the second year in a row that Saddleback Medical Center has received this recognition.

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

"We are deeply humbled to be recognized as one of the best hospitals in the country for the second year in a row," says Marcia Manker, chief executive officer, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. "Our clinicians are dedicated and committed to this community. I'm filled with gratitude to have such a compassionate and caring group of clinical leadership at our hospital. We are continuously focused on putting the patient first from clinical outcomes to their overall day-to-day experience, and this type of recognition lets us know we are succeeding."

Healthgrades America's 250 Best Hospitals Award recognizes hospitals for superior performance in providing care for conditions and procedures across multiple specialty lines and areas. Reserved for the top 5% of hospitals in the country, this accolade is a testament to their clinical excellence. While many hospitals have specific areas of expertise and high-quality outcomes in certain areas, these hospitals exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across diverse clinical areas.

To be considered for the Healthgrades America's 250 Best Hospitals Award, a hospital must have evaluations in at least 21 of the 31 Healthgrades procedures and conditions using Medicare inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) file purchased from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

"Patients can trust in the America's 250 Best Hospitals for their commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes," says Brad Bowman, M.D., chief medical officer, Healthgrades. "This kind of recognition gives patients peace of mind, knowing they are receiving some of the best care in the U.S."

Saddleback Medical Center was also recognized by Healthgrades as second in the state for gastrointestinal care for the second year in a row.

"Saddleback Medical Center has proudly served the south Orange County community for half a century and we are celebrating our 50th anniversary later this week," says Manker. "These latest Healthgrades achievements demonstrate that quality and safety metrics are embedded in Saddleback's rich history of improving health outcomes from new moms to our senior neighbors in South Orange County."

About MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery system.  Saddleback Medical Center received U.S. News & World Report high performance rankings for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Congestive Heart Failure, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Pneumonia, and Stroke. It was named among Healthgrade's America's 250 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals, Orange County Register Best Orange County Hospitals and Top Workplaces; received Magnet Nursing Excellence designation and American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Stroke Care Gold Plus and among first U.S. hospitals earning Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification and Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. Centers of Excellence include cancer, heart, orthopedics, spine, neuroscience, gastroenterology, emergency and critical care, breast health, imaging, women's health, obstetrics, geriatrics, and minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. To learn more, visit memorialcare.org/saddleback.

SOURCE MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

