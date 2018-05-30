MemorialCare's Lorraine Booth Receives Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year National Award

One of 50 nominees in her category, Booth was named Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year for Nonprofit Organizations nationwide—one of only a few health care leaders ever honored by the organization. Winners in other categories include executives from T-Mobile and Aflac. The Forum is part of HRO Today, a leading media company reaching over 180,000 decision makers.

During her 27 years at MemorialCare, Booth has been instrumental in re-imagining people and culture initiatives, leadership performance, system integration, succession planning and benefits design.

"We're proud of Lorraine's exceptional accomplishments in transforming our leadership and talent development," says Barry Arbuckle, PhD, MemorialCare President & CEO. "For example, through innovative leadership and pivotal organizational strategy, Lorraine spearheaded redesign of our management evaluation tools and process from an annual look-backward to a forward-focused process, resulting in more-timely feedback, goal management and mentorship."

"Consistent with Lorraine's selfless leadership style, she acknowledged the work of our amazing human resource leaders across the system in her acceptance speech," adds Tammie Brailsford, MemorialCare Executive Vice President & COO. "Lorraine is passionate about building a highly engaged culture that is agile, innovative and creates a simply better experience for patients and colleagues."

"I'm grateful and humbled by this recognition on behalf of MemorialCare and our employees, physicians and volunteers who provide compassionate, high quality care to communities we serve," says Booth, who helped MemorialCare achieve several consecutive Gallup Great Workplace global awards, Becker's Healthcare Top Places to Work and similar honors.

MemorialCare, a nonprofit Southern California integrated delivery system and innovator in evidence-based medicine, has over 200 care locations; 15,000 employees, affiliated physicians and volunteers; top hospitals—Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, Community Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center; award-winning physician groups MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; Seaside Health Plan; and convenient outpatient surgery, imaging, dialysis, urgent care, health and breast centers. Its many honors include Best U.S. Health Systems, Largest U.S. Children's Hospitals, Top 50 Hospitals, Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals, "A" Grades for Quality and Safety, and more. Visit www.memorialcare.org.

