MemorialCare's Saddleback Medical Center and Long Beach Medical Center Receive Accolades for 2023 Press Ganey Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Awards®

Only 5% of healthcare providers receive this prestigious award based on patient experience outcomes in outpatient rehab.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare's Saddleback Medical Center and Long Beach Medical Center were awarded the 2023 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award®, placing them among the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering an outstanding patient experience in the last year. The HX Guardian of Excellence Award®, presented by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services, recognized MemorialCare's Saddleback Medical Center and Long Beach Medical Center for their exceptional patient experience outcomes in outpatient rehabilitation services.

"MemorialCare's Saddleback Medical Center and Long Beach Medical Center are thrilled to be a part of the 5% of healthcare providers with the 2023 Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award," says Shela Kaneshiro, chief clinical transformation officer, MemorialCare. "MemorialCare is a patient-centric, mission-forward organization, and our outpatient rehab teams exemplify the dedication and hard work that set the standard for the rest of us. Their commitment to patient experience, along with their plan of care, creates the best outcome for the patient."

The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes organizations that have achieved exceptional scores, ranking at the 95th percentile or higher across designated survey measures such as likelihood to recommend, overall rating, and teamwork. This accolade is a pivotal component of Press Ganey's annual assessment of the nation's top hospitals and health systems, based on their performance in enhancing patient experience.

With a mission to alleviate patient suffering and bolster caregiver resilience, Press Ganey collaborates with over 41,000 healthcare facilities worldwide to elevate the safety, quality and overall experience of care. Both Saddleback Medical Center and Long Beach Medical Center proudly stand among the 22 recipients of the Patient Experience Award. Their concerted efforts throughout the year have resulted in notable enhancements to patient satisfaction scores.

"In prioritizing the well-being of both their patients and dedicated staff on a daily basis, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center and Long Beach Medical Center exemplifies dedication to their workforce and the communities they impact," says Patrick T. Ryan, CEO and chairman at Press Ganey. "We applaud MemorialCare's compassion, empathetic approach, and the genuine human connections they forge within the clinical healthcare landscape. It's a privilege for us to collaborate with them as we applaud their remarkable accomplishments."

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare is a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery system with 225 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation's Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories and Newsweek World's Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals – and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey, the leading Human Experience (HX) healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

SOURCE MemorialCare