Memory by Greenfilled is a Supplement You'll Never Forget

The Memory-Enhancing Supplement Utilizes the Natural Power of Plankton Along with Other Herbal Remedies to Enhance and Protect Mental Cognition

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Greenfilled has created a catalog of phytoplankton-based supplements that address memory, energy, and performance. In the case of its memory supplement, Greenfilled is able to help combat a common condition that many people encounter on a regular basis: brain fog.

Author and neuroscientist Sabina Brennan explains that the clinical description for "brain fog" is cognitive dysfunction. Brennan goes on to point out that a staggering 600 million people around the world suffer from this common condition of struggling to think clearly.

There are many factors that can lead to brain fog. In fact, studies are currently seeking to discover how significant COVID-19 is as a contributor to a foggy brain. Brain fog is also associated with a variety of other health concerns , such as:

A poor diet and, specifically, a food sensitivity.

High levels of stress.

Low levels of sleep.

Hormonal changes.

An underlying medical condition.

A reaction to a medication.

Brain fog is common, and it comes from many different potential situations. Fortunately, it's also easy to address, as well. Along with the obvious need to consult with a medical professional, exercise, quality sleep, and a healthy diet are good first steps.

Supplements are another quality solution — at least the right kind of supplements. And that's where Greenfilled's Memory supplement comes into play.

The Memory supplement helps to fill nutritional deficiencies within the brain. The product delivers a strong dose of B vitamins and other mental support through a mixture of Panax Ginseng, Ginkgo Biloba, and Bacopa Monnieri. In addition, it utilizes the brand's signature active ingredient, TetraSOD®.

"TetraSOD® is obtained from marine phytoplankton grown at our sustainable farm rather than extracted from the oceans," explains Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño, "The patented ingredient is the most ancient and comprehensive vegetable marine active ingredient for oxidative stress prevention."

The combination of TestraSOD® with Memory's other herbal ingredients provides a uniquely effective way to preserve memory and bolster the brain. It is a sustainably manufactured, natural solution that enables consumers to address and eliminate brain fog without resorting to more dramatic solutions.

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spanish-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme Super Oxide Dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity.

