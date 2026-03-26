memoryBlue and TechCXO Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver End-to-End Go-to-Market Strategy and Execution for B2B High-Growth Companies

Combined offering unites fractional C-suite GTM leadership with the world's top-ranked outsourced sales and marketing engine to help high-growth B2B brands build pipeline and accelerate revenue

TYSONS, Va. and ATLANTA, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- memoryBlue, the leading global provider of outsourced sales development and go-to-market services, and TechCXO, a pioneering fractional executive leadership firm for growth-stage companies, today announced a strategic partnership that gives B2B companies a single, integrated path from GTM strategy to pipeline generation and revenue growth.

The partnership combines TechCXO's deep bench of fractional CROs, CMOs, CSOs, and Chief Customer Officers—who architect go-to-market strategies, optimize revenue operations, and align sales and marketing functions—with memoryBlue's proven execution engine, which includes expert SDR teams, multi-touch outbound campaigns, marketing services, sales training, and recruiting. Together, the two firms will offer a comprehensive, full-funnel GTM solution that spans strategic planning through qualified pipeline delivery.

For companies navigating crowded markets, constrained budgets, and pressure to demonstrate efficient growth, the partnership addresses a persistent gap: the disconnect between GTM strategy and GTM execution. Companies can now access C-suite-caliber go-to-market leadership and world-class sales development under one coordinated engagement—eliminating the handoff failures that slow pipeline and waste resources.

"We've spent more than two decades helping B2B companies build pipeline and accelerate revenue through expert sales and marketing execution," said Aurelien Mottier, President of memoryBlue. "Partnering with TechCXO means our customers now have access to strategic GTM leadership to complement the execution muscle we bring every day. Whether a company is bridging the gap between executives, ramping up a new initiative, expanding internationally, or simply closing a leadership gap while they search for a full-time hire — we can meet them wherever they are and deliver measurable results from strategy through closed revenue."

TechCXO, founded in 2003 and headquartered in Atlanta, has served more than 7,000 companies—from venture-backed startups to Global 1000 enterprises—through its network of over 125 fractional executive partners across 15+ U.S. markets. Its Revenue Growth Practice provides fractional CRO, CMO, and CSO leadership, along with revenue operations consulting, sales enablement, marketing strategy, and tech stack optimization.

"Strategy without execution is just a slide deck. Execution without strategy is just activity," said Rich Makover, Managing Partner of TechCXO's Revenue Growth Practice. "This partnership with memoryBlue gives our clients something truly differentiated: the ability to define a winning go-to-market roadmap and immediately activate pipeline with the number-one-ranked outsourced sales team in the world. That's how you drive real results and real revenue—beyond stellar plans."

memoryBlue, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, is ranked #1 among 661 Lead Generation Services providers and #1 among 157 Outsourced Sales Providers on G2. Following its 2023 acquisition of Operatix, the firm operates six offices worldwide with support for 30+ languages and a team of 600+ dedicated sales professionals. Its SMART methodology—Sales, Marketing, Academy, Recruiting, and Technology—anchors a data-driven approach that has generated more than 50,000 qualified meetings in the past year alone.

Through this partnership, B2B companies will benefit from: GTM strategy development and ICP definition led by seasoned fractional executives at TechCXO; sales and marketing alignment with unified metrics and shared accountability; outsourced SDR execution powered by memoryBlue's top-ranked sales development platform; sales training and enablement through memoryBlue's Academy; and ongoing fractional C-suite leadership to ensure strategy and execution stay aligned as companies scale.

The partnership is effective immediately. For more information on the combined GTM offering, visit memoryblue.com or techcxo.com.

About memoryBlue

memoryBlue is a global sales development firm that gives B2B companies the ability to launch and grow revenue through expertly crafted outbound sales and marketing services. Following its acquisition of Operatix, memoryBlue has become a global GTM powerhouse with six offices worldwide, support for 30+ languages, a vast alumni network, and thousands of dedicated sales professionals. Leveraging deep industry expertise, a proven track record in outsourced sales, and a data-driven approach anchored by its SMART methodology (Sales, Marketing, Academy, Recruiting, and Technology), memoryBlue helps companies efficiently scale revenue—whether they're launching new products, expanding into new markets, pivoting strategically, or optimizing existing sales processes. memoryBlue is a portfolio company of Avesi Partners. To learn more, visit memoryblue.com.

About TechCXO

Founded in 2003, TechCXO is a pioneer in providing high-potential companies with industry-relevant fractional and interim executives on demand. More than 7,000 companies—from startups to the Global 1000—have entrusted TechCXO with their critical leadership needs across Finance & Accounting, Product & Technology, Revenue Growth, Human Capital, and Executive Operations. With 125+ partners and 125+ professionals spanning 15+ U.S. markets, TechCXO has guided billions of dollars in client transactions and helped thousands of companies achieve their growth, operational, and financial objectives. To learn more, visit techcxo.com.

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SOURCE memoryBlue