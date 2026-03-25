memoryBlue Announces Strategic Partnership with Mindtickle to Further Elevate Sales Development Performance

Mindtickle's AI-powered revenue enablement platform now standard across all memoryBlue programs, enabling continuous SDR training and performance-driven outcomes for every client campaign

TYSONS, Va., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- memoryBlue, the leading B2B sales development company, today announced a strategic partnership with Mindtickle, the industry's premier AI-powered revenue enablement platform. As part of this partnership, Mindtickle will be integrated into the standard memoryBlue service offering, making it available for dedicated memoryBlue sales resources.

memoryBlue & Mindtickle

This partnership reflects memoryBlue's commitment to continuous improvement and measurable performance. By embedding Mindtickle's AI-powered platform into its standard service delivery, memoryBlue clients will benefit from two tiers of coaching capability: a comprehensive Standard Enablement Package available to all campaigns, and an Advanced AI Coaching Suite for organizations seeking deeper performance insights.

Every memoryBlue campaign will now include structured onboarding that combines live instructor-led sessions with on-demand learning, campaign-specific training materials tailored to each client's solution and market, and AI-powered search to instantly surface relevant messaging and guidance. Sales resources will also benefit from custom AI role-play simulations aligned to real-world prospect conversations and just-in-time support to handle objections with confidence.

"In today's environment, AI isn't optional — it's how you stay on the bleeding edge. Tasks like call scoring and one-to-one coaching are critical to performance, but incredibly hard to deliver consistently at scale. AI solves that. By deploying Mindtickle across our entire operation, we're automating what was once manually intensive, unlocking efficiency, and freeing our team to focus on what moves the needle. The result for our clients is better insights, sharper campaign intelligence, and a partner that can pivot faster and drive more revenue. That's what it means to us to remain the most innovative sales and revenue partner in the market."

— Aurelien Mottier, President, memoryBlue

For clients seeking an additional layer of intelligence, memoryBlue's Advanced AI Coaching Suite — available to campaigns utilizing memoryBlue's dialer — introduces automated evaluation of live conversations with real-time feedback and detailed scorecards on every call. Deep conversation analysis delivers targeted coaching insights, objective performance scoring across key skills and competencies, and longitudinal analytics to track improvement over time. Manager and team-level visibility enables memoryBlue to identify coaching priorities and act on them quickly.

The intelligence captured through Mindtickle will now provide faster and greater insight shared back to memoryBlue clients, giving revenue leaders visibility into how their pipeline is being developed and where opportunities exist to sharpen messaging and strategy.

Mindtickle joins memoryBlue's existing technology ecosystem, forming a comprehensive infrastructure designed to maximize the productivity and consistency of every sales resource memoryBlue deploys on behalf of its clients.

"memoryBlue has built a reputation for delivering elite sales talent, and we're proud to power the continuous development that keeps that talent sharp. Together, we're giving clients something rare: a team that's not just ready on day one, but gets better every single day they're in market."

— Craig Carney, SVP Global Sales, Mindtickle

The Mindtickle integration is effective immediately for all active memoryBlue engagements. New and prospective clients will have access to Mindtickle as a standard component of the memoryBlue platform from the outset of their partnership.

About memoryBlue

memoryBlue is a leading B2B sales development company helping B2B companies build and scale high-performing sales pipelines. With a team of elite sales resources supported by best-in-class technology, memoryBlue drives qualified pipeline and measurable revenue outcomes for clients across the globe. Recognized by customers as a market leader, memoryBlue is ranked #1 by G2 in both Outsourced Sales Companies and Lead Generation Companies. To learn more, visit www.memoryblue.com.

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SOURCE memoryBlue