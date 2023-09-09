Memphis Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams Returns Home to Host a Free Youth Basketball Clinic in Lancaster, California

Williams Joined by Herbalife and Veteran Pro Basketball Trainer Joe Abunassar in Teaching Community Youth How to Maximize Their Full Potential on and off the Court

LANCASTER, Calif., Sept. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Memphis Grizzlies* forward Ziaire Williams, with the support of Herbalife – a premier health and wellness company and community – and Joe Abunassar – renowned trainer, founder of IMPACT Basketball and president of Herbalife IMPACT Basketball Center in Las Vegas – hosted free basketball clinics this weekend for boys and girls ages 6 to 18 at Eastside High School in Lancaster, California.

Memphis Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams returned home and hosted basketball clinics this weekend at Eastside High School in Lancaster for over 200 kids. Ziaire partnered with Herbalife and IMPACT Basketball to teach the local community about nutrition, fitness and skills to help everyone master their basketball techniques.

"It is a great feeling to return home and give back to the community that raised me," said Ziaire of the Memphis Grizzlies. "We had a great time with the kids and spent some time teaching them things about basketball, nutrition, life, and the importance of putting forth effort in the classroom. I am grateful for Herbalife's support, their dedication to promoting healthy lifestyles and the continued significance of IMPACT Basketball in my career."

The partnership between Williams, Herbalife and IMPACT Basketball represents a joint commitment to community development and empowering the next generation of athletes. The event was filled with valuable basketball instruction, mentorship and fun activities, making it an unforgettable experience.

Jennifer Guran, director of Sports Marketing and Alliance for Herbalife, North America, said, "We receive such positive feedback when we share our partnership with Ziaire and IMPACT Basketball in local communities because we can provide nutrition, fitness and the necessary tools to individuals who may not have access to such information or coaching. Ziaire and his family did an exceptional job uniting the neighborhood, and these free clinics were much appreciated."

During the clinic, players worked on increasing cardio endurance and developing individual basketball skills through individual activities and drills while learning the fundamentals of the sport under the guidance of experienced coaches from IMPACT Basketball as well as coaches from the Lancaster community. The kids worked on ball-handling skills, shooting and footwork and learned the importance of nutrition and developing healthy habits.

"The clinics we host in cities across the United States teach young athletes what it takes to be a good teammate, the level of fitness required to be a professional and how to improve the dialogue on nutrition at a young age," said Joe Abunassar, founder and CEO of IMPACT Basketball. "Ziaire is a true professional and someone for young kids to look up to in all regards."

Herbalife-sponsored athletes use the company's products before, during and after training and games. As part of its ongoing commitment to improve sports nutrition and performance, in 2013, Herbalife launched the Herbalife24® line of products, which consumers of all fitness levels use.

Herbalife proudly sponsors over 190 sporting events, teams and athletes worldwide, exemplifying the company's commitment to a healthy, active lifestyle supported by good nutrition. To learn more about Herbalife-sponsored athletes, visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com/sponsored-athletes/.

*Herbalife is not affiliated with, nor are its products and services endorsed by, the Memphis Grizzlies or the National Basketball Association.

About Herbalife:

Herbalife is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its Independent Distributors since 1980. The company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial Distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best lives. For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

About IMPACT Basketball Center:

IMPACT Basketball is the world's premier destination for NBA players, international professionals, collegiate stars, high school players and professional, college and high school teams worldwide. IMPACT is home to players at every level who seek to improve, develop and transform themselves into better athletes, more highly skilled players and more versatile competitors as they prepare for the game's highest levels. For more information, visit ImpactBBall.com.

SOURCE Herbalife North America