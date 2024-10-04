Memphis Team Managing $650 Million in Assets Joins Prospera Financial Services

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, today announced that Wunderlich & Company of Memphis, Tennessee, has joined its platform.

Led by Albert and Mackey Alexander, Brown Baine, Herb Taylor, and Philip Wunderlich, Wunderlich & Company oversees more than $650 million in assets under management (AUM) and brings 25-plus years of wealth management expertise. The firm provides financial planning and multi-generational wealth management with a focus on client advocacy.

"We wanted to partner with a firm that allows us to continue offering comprehensive services without sacrificing back-office support, nimbleness, and flexibility. Prospera will help us deliver a sound, collaborative experience to our clients," said Philip Wunderlich, Managing Member & Financial Advisor with Wunderlich & Co.

Prospera has built a reputation as a premier wealth management firm by offering flexibility and the resources of larger broker-dealers, while maintaining personalized support. With a 2.3:1advisor-to-home-office ratio, leadership that prioritizes advisor feedback, and $22 billion in assets under management, Prospera effectively balances sophistication and individualized client care.

"We've designed our firm for advisors like Albert, Brown, Herb, Mackey, and Philip, who want to grow their firm without compromising on delivering personalized, high-quality service," said Tarah Williams, President and Chief Operating Officer of Prospera. "We are excited to welcome Wunderlich & Company to the Prospera community and look forward to supporting their continued growth and success."

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. Prospera is a 7-time winner and 11-time finalist for WealthManagement.com's Industry Awards as well as a ThinkAdvisor Luminaries award winner in its inaugural year. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com. Securities and advisory services offered through Prospera Financial Services, member FINRA, SIPC.

