Prospera Financial Services Names Paul Keeton as Chief Investment Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, announced today that Paul Keeton has been promoted to Chief Investment Officer.

In this role, he oversees and leads all aspects of Prospera's bespoke investment services, including alternatives, fixed income and annuity offerings, and proprietary research. Keeton maintains a highly hands-on, collaborative approach, working directly with advisors to design investment strategies based on client needs.

"Paul has played a key role in shaping our product platform and advisory offerings, and I'm confident in his expanded leadership as Chief Investment Officer," said Tarah Williams, President and COO. "His deep industry experience has helped our advisors deliver the investment solutions their clients need, and he will continue to lead our equity and fixed income desks while developing custom models and product strategies."

Keeton began his financial services career as an analyst at Dorsey, Wright & Associates in 1997, ultimately serving as Sr. Vice President. During his tenure, he led the development of many of the firm's investment solutions, including guided models, exchange traded funds, structured products, and managed account strategies such as "Tactical Tilt." Keeton has co-authored several books on investing and has taught risk management best practices to financial professionals for more than two decades. After 20 years at Dorsey, Wright & Associates, Keeton joined Prospera in 2017 as Managing Director, Investments & Advisory Solutions.

Prospera effectively balances sophistication and individualized client care through a 2.5:1 advisor-to-home-office ratio commitment and leadership that prioritizes advisor feedback. The firm has more than $28 billion in assets under management.

