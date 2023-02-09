MemryX Inc. and Edge Impulse Announce Partnership to Effortlessly Develop and Deploy AI on MemryX Edge AI Processors

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MemryX Inc., a pioneering startup focused on accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) processing for edge devices, announced it has formed a partnership with Edge Impulse, the leading AI-algorithm software provider, to streamline the development, testing, and deployment of AI models on MemryX's advanced AI accelerator chips.

MemryX's edge AI chips have broad application in the transportation, IoT, robotic, industrial, and edge computing industries. They feature high performance and low latency AI processing using a proprietary at-memory computing and dataflow architecture. Developers can now leverage Edge Impulse's platform to develop, test, and seamlessly deploy models and algorithms on MemryX edge AI processors.

The partnership cements MemryX's leadership position in scalability, ease of implementation, compatibility, and flexibility. MemryX AI accelerators support all popular AI software frameworks, including PyTorch, ONNX, TensorFlow and Keras, all popular processors including x86, Arm and RISC-V, and all modern operating systems such as Linux, Windows, and Android. One or more MemryX AI Accelerators can be used in parallel to scale AI performance to any desired level, all using the exact same software stack. Hundreds of AI models, including those from Edge Impulse, have been verified on MemryX silicon which is sampling now to numerous customers with production planned Q4'23.

"This new partnership opens up exciting new possibilities for all AI developers," said Zach Shelby, co-founder and CEO of Edge Impulse. "Combining Edge Impulse's abilities in data collection and low-profile algorithm generation and deployment with MemryX's advanced hardware provides for fascinating potential with a wide range of use cases."

Co-founded in 2019 by Dr. Wei Lu, MemryX is working to develop a leading AI accelerator for edge devices. Dr. Lu, an Electrical Engineering and Computer Science professor at the University of Michigan, worked over 10 years on memory centric computing architectures, and spent nearly three years at MemryX developing and proving the company's unique approach. His expertise in memory systems and neuromorphic computing is internationally recognized.

About MemryX

MemryX Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that designs edge AI processing solutions powered by a proprietary compute-at-memory technology and dataflow architecture. By combining high performance and accuracy with low system power and a high-performance architecture, MemryX solutions are able to power AI needs for a number of industries, including transportation, IoT, and a wide range of industrial and consumer applications. MemryX is backed by leading investors including HarbourVest, Arm IoT Fund, eLab Ventures, M Ventures, and Motus Ventures. MemryX has headquarters in Ann Arbor, Mich., with offices in Bangalore, India, Taipei and Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Edge Impulse

Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Their technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge Impulse provides powerful automation and low-code capabilities to make it easier to build valuable datasets and develop advanced AI with streaming data. With over 65,000 developers, and partnerships with the top silicon vendors, Edge Impulse offers a seamless integration experience to validate and deploy with confidence across the largest hardware ecosystem. To learn more, visit edgeimpulse.com .

SOURCE MemryX