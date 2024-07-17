MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) Microphone Market size is set to grow by USD 974.2 million from 2024-2028, Increased penetration of mems technology in hearing aids to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone market size is estimated to grow by USD 974.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 8.09% during the forecast period. Increased penetration of mems technology in hearing aids is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for digital assistance in automobiles. However, declining market for tablets poses a challenge. Key market players include AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., Goertek Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Knowles Corp., OMRON Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics International N.V., and TDK Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Consumer electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others), Type (Analog and Digital), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., Goertek Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Knowles Corp., OMRON Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics International N.V., and TDK Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

MEMS microphones are essential components in modern automotive applications, catering to the unique requirements of the automotive sector. These microphones offer advanced features such as speech applications, telephony, voice recognition, in-car communication, and active noise cancellation. With the increasing integration of voice controls in vehicles, the market for MEMS microphones is experiencing significant growth. By 2024, more than 65 million vehicles are projected to have voice recognition systems, representing over 60% of all cars worldwide. The expansion of automotive infotainment operating systems and the growing demand for hands-free interfaces for mobile phones are major drivers for this growth. MEMS microphones enable users to operate infotainment systems using voice commands, keeping their focus on the road. Future advancements in voice recognition technology are expected to enable text messaging and email composition, further enhancing the user experience. Additionally, MEMS microphones are used for noise cancellation and engine diagnosis, making them indispensable for digital assistance in automobiles. Overall, the rising demand for in-car digital assistance will fuel the growth of the global MEMS microphone market during the forecast period.

The Mems microphone market is experiencing significant growth, driven by trends in automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare industries. Ultrasound sensors and Intertial sensors are gaining popularity in automotive applications, including Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and electric vehicles. Companies like Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia, and MG are integrating MEMS microphones for voice recognition and cabin noise reduction. In consumer electronics, RF MEMS microphones offer miniaturization benefits for wearables, IoT devices, and 5G mobile smartphones. Flexible RF technology and conformal integration enable the production of smaller, more efficient devices. The healthcare sector is embracing MEMS-based biosensors for motion tracking, pressure sensing, and biointegrated applications, including smartwatches and drug delivery systems. Talent retention and innovation are crucial as companies develop MEMS sensors for automotive safety features, such as airbag deployment and tire pressure monitoring, and improve vehicle performance and efficiency. LTE networks and the Smart Consumer drive the demand for MEMS sensors in various applications, including healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics. Companies focusing on miniaturization, component configuration, carrier aggregation, and beamforming will remain competitive in this rapidly evolving market.

Market Challenges

The MEMS microphone market is experiencing significant growth due to their increasing integration into consumer electronic devices, particularly smartphones and tablets. With the popularity of extra-large smartphones, the demand for MEMS microphones has surged. These devices often use multiple MEMS microphones to replace more expensive sensors, providing high-definition audio quality for video recordings and improved voice command functions. However, the declining tablet market, which includes both slates and detachable tablets, may pose a challenge to the MEMS microphone market's growth. As consumers show less preference towards tablets, the demand for MEMS microphones in this sector could decline. Despite this challenge, the MEMS microphone market is expected to continue growing due to their widespread adoption in consumer electronics.

The MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) microphone market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various industries. LTE networks require high-performance microphones for clear communication, driving demand. The smart consumer market, including wearable health and fitness trackers, demands miniaturized MEMS-based biosensors for personalized medicine and remote monitoring. In automotive applications, MEMS sensors are essential for vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. MEMS sensors are used in airbag deployment, tire pressure monitoring, stability control, and navigation systems. However, challenges include development costs and efforts for customized fabrication and standardized processes. In healthcare and medical diagnostics, MEMS-based biosensors are used for drug delivery, minimally invasive procedures, and safety-critical applications. Liquid media and biomedical applications require rigorous testing and quality control for customer confidence. Smaller companies and startups face development cycle and overall costs, while Sumitomo Precision and MEMS Infinity lead with advanced technology and proven expertise. The future of MEMS microphones lies in addressing these challenges and expanding applications in healthcare, automotive, and consumer markets.

Segment Overview

This mems (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Consumer electronics

1.2 Healthcare

1.3 Automotive

1.4 Others Type 2.1 Analog

2.2 Digital Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Consumer electronics- The Mems microphone market is experiencing significant growth due to their small size, high performance, and cost-effectiveness. These microphones use micro-electro-mechanical systems to convert sound waves into electrical signals. Major industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare are integrating Mems microphones into their products for applications like voice recognition, noise cancellation, and biometric sensing. The market is expected to continue expanding as technology advances and demand for miniaturized, high-performance microphones increases.

The global microphones market is driven by advancements in technology and increasing demand in various applications such as broadcasting and consumer electronics. The global home audio equipment market is experiencing robust growth due to rising disposable incomes, the popularity of smart home devices, and the demand for high-quality audio experiences. Meanwhile, the global action camera market is expanding rapidly, fueled by growing outdoor adventure activities and the need for compact, high-performance cameras capable of capturing high-definition videos and images in challenging environments.

Research Analysis

The Mems microphone market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for miniaturized devices in various industries. One of the major drivers is the proliferation of LTE networks, enabling real-time communication and data transfer for smart consumer devices. In healthcare, Mems microphones are used in MEMS-based biosensors for medical diagnostics, drug delivery, and minimally invasive procedures. MEMS sensors are also vital in automotive applications, enhancing vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. Mems microphones play a crucial role in automotive safety systems, such as airbag deployment and tire pressure monitoring. In the healthcare sector, Mems microphones are used in infectious disease detection, cancer biomarkers, and genetic disorders diagnostics. Mems Infinity and Sumitomo Precision are leading Mems sensor manufacturers. Mems sensors are also used in ultrasound sensors, quality control, talent retention, inertial sensors, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in vehicles from companies like Hyundai, Mahindra, and Kia.

Market Research Overview

The Mems microphone market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for miniaturized components in various industries. LTE networks and the rise of the smart consumer have fueled the need for smaller, more efficient devices. MEMS microphones, with their small size and high performance, are ideal for automotive applications such as voice recognition in cars, tire pressure monitoring, and safety systems like airbag deployment and stability control. In healthcare and medical diagnostics, MEMS-based biosensors are revolutionizing drug delivery, minimally invasive procedures, and biomedical applications. MEMS sensors are also being used in liquid media for customized fabrication, reducing development costs and cycles. The market is seeing increased participation from smaller companies and startups, leading to intense competition and a focus on quality control, testing, and customer confidence for safety-critical applications. The Internet of Things and wearables are also driving demand for MEMS microphones in remote monitoring, diagnostics, personalized medicine, and fitness trackers. The market is expected to expand further with the integration of MEMS sensors in ultrasound sensors, ADAS systems in automobiles, and flexible RF technology in 5G mobile smartphones and electric vehicles.

