Men Are Ignoring Their Bodies to Avoid Missing the Game

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from TENA found that 73% of men admit to delaying bathroom breaks while watching sports so they don't miss key moments*. The findings come during a packed sporting summer, when fans sit for long stretches, often sacrificing sleep, bathroom breaks, and movement without realizing the toll it takes.

While it may feel harmless in the moment, experts warn that these habits can build-up over time, contributing to bladder issues, physical strain, and lasting discomfort.

Two friends watching a sports game on TV, supporting the US team.

To address this, TENA partnered with physiotherapist Alex Lee* and clinical counselor Matthew Grammer* to explore how ignoring cues like fatigue, bladder urges, and stress affects men's well-being.

The Body Treats Big Sports Moments Like Stress

Lee explains that intense sporting moments trigger the body's fight-or-flight response: breathing shortens, heart rate rises, and muscles tighten. TENA's survey found 31% of fans experience a racing heartbeat while watching their team, 27% hold their breath, and 24% notice muscle tension*.

Grammer adds that repeatedly overriding basic needs like using the bathroom or resting can disconnect men from their body's warning signs, contributing to chronic stress and burnout.

Warning Signs to Watch For

Irritability

Reduced focus and productivity

Feeling mentally or physically drained

Prolonged fatigue, shallow breathing

Changes in posture, tingling, or muscle tension

Simple Habits to Adopt

Lee and Grammer recommend small changes rather than drastic ones:

Getting up every 30-45 minutes

Taking bathroom breaks when needed

Stretching regularly

Practicing deep breathing during tense moments

Staying hydrated

Checking mentally: "Am I tense, hungry, or tired?"

Rest Is Not Weakness

Grammer notes this is a broader conversation around how men view rest and self-care. "Many men associate rest with weakness or inefficiency. But in reality, rest is essential for performance, resilience, and long-term health."

Hazel Villarreal, Marketing Director for TENA North America says: "We want to create a comfortable environment for men, and hope these insights help normalize listening to the body earlier, before small issues grow into larger concerns, encouraging more open conversations about well-being, self-care, and long-term health."

Additional insights from Lee and Grammer can be found here: https://shop.tena.us/pages/overlooked-sporting-habits-affecting-men-s-health

*Data sources and methodology can be found here: https://shop.tena.us/pages/overlooked-sporting-habits-affecting-men-s-health

About TENA - Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2023, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 147bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.

SOURCE TENA