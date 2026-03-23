TENA Launches Washable Boxers for Men, Combining Everyday Style with Discreet Leak Protection

TENA introduces new men's reusable underwear designed to look and feel like regular boxers, helping men stay confident and in control without compromise.

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity, the global hygiene and health company behind the world-leading incontinence brand TENA, has announced the US launch of TENA Men's Washable Protective Boxers, a reusable underwear solution designed to provide discreet protection from drips and light bladder leaks without compromising on comfort or style.

Man wearing TENA washable boxers

These washable boxers provide reliable protection that looks and feels like everyday underwear. A discreet built-in pouch uses advanced textile technology to capture drips while remaining invisible under clothing, helping men stay dry and confident all day.

Made from 96% organic cotton and 4% elastane, the boxers are designed to offer a soft, breathable fit with built-in protection. The underwear is washable and reusable up to 100 times when washed at 104°F, making it a practical option that can be washed with regular laundry.

Key features include:

High-performance protective pouch powered by advanced textile technology

Quick-dry top layer fabric designed to help keep skin dry

Dual absorption layers that capture and retain liquid in seconds

Leak-proof barrier layer to help keep liquid securely contained

Millions of men across America experience bladder leaks, yet many feel uncomfortable using traditional guards or disposable briefs due to stigma or visibility. TENA's washable protective boxers are designed to change that by providing a familiar underwear style with built-in protection, allowing men to go about their daily routines with greater confidence and peace of mind.

"This launch reflects our commitment to supporting men with solutions that prioritize dignity, comfort and performance," said Hazel Villarreal, Marketing Director for TENA North America. "With our new washable boxers, men no longer have to choose between protection and wearing underwear that feels normal. It's about helping them feel confident and supported in their everyday lives."

TENA Men's Washable Protective Boxers are available in sizes S–XXXL and can be purchased exclusively online at: https://shop.tena.us/pages/washables.

Essity in North America

Essity employs nearly 3,700 employees across the United States and Canada. Its North American headquarters are in Philadelphia. In addition to Pennsylvania, Essity operates offices as well as manufacturing and distribution locations across the following U.S. states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. In the U.S., Essity makes, sells and distributes professional hygiene products under the leading global brand Tork®; personal care and incontinence products under the TENA® brand; and medical solutions—such as orthopedic, compression and wound-care products—from world-renowned trademarked brands such as Leukoplast, JOBST, Cutimed, Actimove and Delta-Cast.

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SOURCE TENA