New Study from TENA Reveals Menopause Care Across the US

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Menopause is a natural stage of life experienced by millions of women across the United States. However, access to information, care, and support can differ based on a range of factors, including local healthcare infrastructure, availability of specialists, insurance coverage, menopause knowledge, and access to reliable resources. These elements can all influence how women navigate and experience this phase of life.

New Hampshire's strong women's healthcare infrastructure makes it a leading state in terms of menopause care, new TENA research finds.

New research from TENA, a global leader in incontinence care, has taken a comprehensive look at menopause access nationwide, analyzing 10 key indicators that influence the quality and availability of care. States most notable for menopause care are:

New Hampshire:

New Hampshire has a strong healthcare infrastructure, with 64.9 women's healthcare providers per 100,000 residents and 96.22% of women having health insurance. Importantly, over 7 in 10 women (71.55%) say they feel prepared for menopause, reflecting both access to care and awareness.

Vermont:

Vermont stands out for provider availability, with 67.1 women's healthcare providers and 15.6 women's health clinics per 100,000 people. Insurance coverage is high at 97.52%, and 71% of women report feeling prepared for menopause. The state also shows strong engagement, with a menopause-related online search interest score of 82.0.

Minnesota:

Minnesota performs strongly on affordability and community support. Just 6.4% of adults report being unable to access medical care due to cost, while 96.52% of women are insured. The state is also home to 12 active women-focused non-profits, and 70.87% of women say they feel prepared for menopause.

Hazel Villarreal, Marketing Director for TENA North America says: "Menopause is a natural and significant stage of life, yet women's experiences can be shaped by a range of practical factors. This research is intended to provide a clearer picture of how menopause support looks across the United States today and hopes to contribute to more informed conversations and encourage continued progress in women's health support."

The full dataset, including detailed state-by-state findings and a breakdown of all 10 factors assessed, is available here: https://shop.tena.us/pages/an-american-menopause-guide

Data sources & methodology can be found here: https://shop.tena.us/pages/an-american-menopause-guide

About TENA - Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2023, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 147bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.

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