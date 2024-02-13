Mencom Corporation Expands European Presence Through Strategic Acquisition of ELIM spol. s r.o

News provided by

Mencom Corporation

13 Feb, 2024, 04:00 ET

OAKWOOD, Ga., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of December 1st, 2023, Mencom Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of industrial electrical connectors, has successfully completed the acquisition of ELIM spol. s r.o., a leading producer of wiring harnesses located in Volary, Czech Republic. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Mencom, solidifying its footprint in Europe and enhancing its ability to locally manufacture and distribute high-quality products to a broader customer base.

Continue Reading
Mencom expands EU presence with ELIM acquisition
Mencom expands EU presence with ELIM acquisition

ELIM, founded in 1993, has established a world class reputation as a reliable manufacturer of wiring harnesses, serving diverse industries such as automotive, military, food processing, medical, space, air, and sea transport. The shared commitment to excellence in quality and production processes aligns seamlessly with Mencom's values, setting the stage for collaborative growth and success.

Following the acquisition, ELIM now operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mencom Corporation, boasting a skilled team of over 60 professionals ready to immediately commence the production of Mencom's popular products. This strategic expansion positions Mencom to better serve its European customers by providing top-tier connector solutions directly from a local facility.

Bruce Mistarz, CEO of Mencom Corporation, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome ELIM to the Mencom family. This strategic move will not only strengthen our presence in Europe, but it will also allow us to expand the reach of our products to a broader range of customers. We look forward to leveraging ELIM's expertise and capabilities to drive growth and success."

With this acquisition, Mencom Corporation reaffirms its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of clients globally, delivering exceptional products and services, fostering enduring relationships, and driving innovation in the connector industry.

For more information about these products, or Mencom's circular connectors, panel interface connectors, rectangular connectors, cable glands or valve connectors,  please contact the factory or visit www.mencomcorp.eu.

For details, contact:
Mark Dixon
Marketing Manager
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (770)534-4585

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338182/Mencom_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338183/MENCOM_ELIM_Aquisition.jpg

Also from this source

Die Mencom Corporation baut ihre Präsenz in Europa durch die strategische Akquisition von ELIM spol. s r.o. aus

Die Mencom Corporation baut ihre Präsenz in Europa durch die strategische Akquisition von ELIM spol. s r.o. aus

Die Mencom Corporation, ein weltweit führender Hersteller von industriellen elektrischen Steckverbindern, hat mit Wirkung zum 1. Dezember 2023 die...
Mencom Corporation renforce sa présence en Europe grâce à l'acquisition stratégique d'ELIM spol. s r.o.

Mencom Corporation renforce sa présence en Europe grâce à l'acquisition stratégique d'ELIM spol. s r.o.

Le 1er décembre 2023, Mencom Corporation, un important fabricant mondial de connecteurs électriques industriels, a finalisé avec succès l'acquisition ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.