MENDOCINO FARMS LAUNCHES SUMMER MENU IN ANTICIPATION OF 100TH STORE MILESTONE

Fast-Casual Restaurant Known for Unique Flavor Combinations Introduces Three Seasonal Offerings Nationwide with "Adventure Tastes Like This" Menu

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant Mendocino Farms — known for its creative flavor combinations in salads, sandwiches, and sides — will launch a seasonal "Adventure Tastes Like This" menu for the summer on June 2, 2026. Inspired by the spirit of the open road, the new selection features three dishes, crafted by Executive Chef Jeremy Bringardner, that capture the bright, nostalgic flavors of summer with fresh produce, bold ingredients, and seasonal twists on fan-favorite classics.

The Heirloom BLT brings a fresh take to the classic sandwich with heirloom tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, habanero honey, mayo, arugula, and toasted sourdough. The savory sandwich balances smoky, sweet, and spicy flavors for a craveable summer upgrade to a longtime favorite.

"This menu was inspired by the kinds of flavors and moments people crave this time of year for picnic lunches, coastal getaways, or dining outdoors with friends," said Bringardner. "Fresh ingredients are at their peak, making summer the perfect season for bold flavors. From our peachy seasonal GOAT to a Tuscan-inspired pesto salad and the return of our heirloom BLT, these dishes are designed to feel unmistakably summer."

The Heirloom BLT brings a fresh take to the classic sandwich with heirloom tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, habanero honey, mayo, arugula, and toasted sourdough. The savory sandwich balances smoky, sweet, and spicy flavors for a craveable summer upgrade to a longtime favorite.

The Tuscan Pesto Salad is inspired by the bright, rustic flavors of Italian summers and features chicken, sweet-hot peppers, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, seasoned chickpeas, red onion, basil pesto, parmesan, herb krispies, romaine, kale, and basil-dijon vinaigrette. The salad delivers a light yet satisfying combination of fresh greens and bold Mediterranean-inspired flavor.

The Seasonal GOAT with Summer Peach, a peach-forward update to one of Mendocino Farms' signature salads, rounds out the limited time offerings. The gluten-free dish includes chicken, house-seasoned marinated goat cheese, honey roasted almonds, peaches, shaved fennel, pickled red onions, fresh mint, romaine, kale mixed greens, farmhouse vinaigrette, and hot citrus honey for a balance of creamy, sweet, savory, and bright seasonal flavor.

"Whether guests are heading out on a road trip or stopping in after a beach day, these dishes capture the feeling of summer in a uniquely Mendo way," added Bringardner.

The summer menu launches as Mendocino Farms continues its nationwide expansion and prepares to celebrate the opening of its milestone 100th location in Santa Barbara, California, later this month.

About Mendocino Farms:

Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of farm-fresh, chef-crafted sandwiches and salads that celebrate each season's best flavors. Founded in Southern California in 2005, Mendocino Farms has grown to 90+ locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, and Washington and continues to rapidly expand across the US with each new location inviting guests to "Eat Happy." Whether guests are grabbing a quick lunch for the office or enjoying a leisurely meal with friends, Mendocino Farms creates gathering places with exceptional hospitality and innovative creations to transform mealtime. For more information, visit MendocinoFarms.com or follow Mendocino Farms on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Mendocino Farms