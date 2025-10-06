Menoveda Announces U.S. Launch

The World's First Ayurveda-Based Menopause Wellness Brand Now Expanding Globally

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Menoveda, the world's first Ayurvedic brand dedicated to holistic menopause wellness, is proud to announce its U.S. debut. Founded by Indian entrepreneur Tamanna Singh and her husband Gautam Singh, Menoveda is on a mission to revolutionize menopause care for women around the world — naturally, safely, and scientifically.

Menoveda has already impacted the lives of over 100,000 women globally. With its clinically tested, non-habit-forming formulations, the brand offers a comprehensive, plant-based alternative to conventional hormone-based treatments that many women are either afraid of or not eligible for.

Nearly 1.2 billion women will be menopausal by 2030. Approximately 75% of them will experience a range of unpleasant symptoms, from hot flashes to hair loss, anxiety, fatigue, mood swings, insomnia, and brain fog. Menoveda helps alleviate those symptoms, filling a massive and unmet gap in women's health in the process.

"We're not just launching a product line," said Tamanna Singh, founder and CEO of Menoveda. "We're launching a movement. We created Menoveda to support women going through the silent, underserved, and deeply misunderstood transition of menopause. We want to normalize menopause. We want to make women feel seen. We want to give them back their energy, confidence, and control."

The Ayurveda Edge in the U.S. Market

Unlike synthetic hormone therapies, Menoveda's formulations are non-habit forming. They are also gentle on the body and work in harmony with natural hormonal shifts. This exceptional balance of care and efficacy has helped the brand establish itself as a premier menopause management option in its home country of India.

Menoveda is now entering a U.S. market increasingly receptive to herbal and plant-based health solutions. These are especially popular among millennial and Gen X women who are actively seeking integrative, Eastern-inspired wellness.

Tamanna adds, "Women of color are often ignored in menopause studies and solutions. Our products are rooted in Indian Ayurveda, but created for the global woman — diverse, aware, and unafraid to ask for better care."

As Menoveda and its distribution partners prepare to build awareness (both for the brand and for menopause in general) across the US marketplace, Tamanna and her team look forward to being at the forefront of a movement that can positively impact the lives of so many women — not just in India but now the United States, too.

About Menoveda LifeSciences

Menoveda LifeSciences was founded in 2022 in Delhi, India, by Mrs. Tamanna Singh and her husband Gautam Singh. Tamanna went through her own personal struggle with perimenopause. Since then, Singh and her professional and growing team have built the company into a first-of-its-kind menopause wellness brand that is successfully integrating the traditional Indian wisdom of Ayurveda with strong scientific knowledge, accuracy, and support. The result is a brand by women, for women, that is redefining and uncomplicating menopause for customers around the world. Learn more at menoveda.com.

Menoveda

Ph.no: +91-9988903662

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Menoveda