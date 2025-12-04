Menoveda Spotlight: New Research Points to the Growing Need for Proactive Intervention for Menopause

Research Presented at The Menopause Society 2025 Annual Meeting Shows Multiple Risk Factors for Women Managing Menopause. Menoveda Has the Supplemental and Educational Ecosystem to Help.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, the latest menopause data is reviewed at The Menopause Society 2025 Annual Meeting in late October. This year, female health and wellness brand Menoveda highlights three key statistics that underline the need for proper, proactive menopausal support moving forward. The Indian brand is also committed to continuing to address this urgent and growing health crisis.

The data revealed in October pointed to three key factors to watch:

Earlier menopause can impact brain aging and cardiac function, increasing dementia risk.

Women experiencing early menopause have a 27% higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome (which is connected to the development of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes).

The lack of recognition and support for menopause also leads to undiagnosed digestive health issues in many women.

"Menopause remains a neglected conversation globally," said Mrs. Tamanna Singh, founder of Menoveda. "This is especially true among women of color who are more likely to face early, severe, and misunderstood symptoms." Singh pointed out that, in the U.S. alone, tens of millions of women are navigating this natural transition, many without proper guidance or support.

Menoveda aims to change that by offering science-backed Ayurvedic formulations that are built for the modern woman. The company was born out of Singh's personal struggle with perimenopause. She used the experience to build a team of experts, including doctors, gynecologists, and Ayurvedacharyas, to support women through the menopausal journey and beyond.

Menoveda balances scientific rigor with solutions that are rooted in India's 5,000-year-old tradition. They are formed with a deep respect for ancient wisdom, while also utilizing modern clinical standards. The result is a line of safe, effective, and sustainable dietary supplements that are tailored to today's woman.

Research continues to point to the need for more awareness, education, and solutions, highlighting the importance of the female-forward ecosystem Singh and her team have created. Menoveda is one of the few brands offering end-to-end holistic care in the menopause space. It is an ideal form of education and supplemental support that is helping bring this neglected yet critical part of female health to the foreground in the global modern health conversation.

About Menoveda LifeSciences

Menoveda LifeSciences was founded in 2022 in Delhi, India, by Mrs. Tamanna Singh and her husband Gautam Singh. Tamanna went through her own personal struggle with perimenopause. Since then, Singh and her professional and growing team have built the company into a first-of-its-kind menopause wellness brand that is successfully integrating the traditional Indian wisdom of Ayurveda with strong scientific knowledge, accuracy, and support. The result is a brand by women, for women that is redefining and uncomplicating menopause for customers around the world. Learn more at menoveda.com.

