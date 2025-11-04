Menoveda LifeSciences Prepares to Enter the U.S. Via AlchePharma Naturals Stores

The Ayurveda Health and Wellness Brand Will Be Stocked on Shelves in Central California in the Near Future

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Menoveda LifeSciences has operated in India for years with a simple yet powerful mission: to build the world's first clinically validated, Ayurveda-based platform focused on menopause and midlife women's health. As the personal vision of founder and CEO Tamanna Singh has grown into a health movement in her home country of India, the company has quickly gained momentum. It announced its U.S. launch in early October, and now, Menoveda is excited to announce that its in-demand products will be available in brick-and-mortar stores in California soon, thanks to a new partnership with the nutraceutical supplement chain AlchePharma Naturals.

"Our brand is designed to support the silent crowd of hundreds of millions of women managing menopause and its symptoms," said Singh. "We want every woman, no matter where she lives, to have access to clean, safe, effective menopause support. Because this is not a condition. It's a phase of life. And it's time we treat it that way. Now, women in Central California will be the latest group to find relief through our non-hormonal and plant-based solutions and ecosystems."

The impending arrival on brick-and-mortar shelves is just the latest step in Menoveda's ongoing rollout in the United States. Signh and her team are also in talks with influencers, health practitioners, and wellness communities across the U.S., especially those focused on women of color and holistic living.

Menoveda's rich and growing portfolio provides a range of science-backed, Ayurvedic formulations. While rooted in the natural tools of tradition, these are formulated and formatted for the modern woman. They balance a deep respect for India's 5,000-year-old ancient wisdom practices for women's health with modern clinical standards and scientific rigor. The result is menopause support products that are safe, effective, sustainably made — and which will soon be available not just online but on shelves in stores in the United States.

Menoveda LifeSciences was founded in 2022 in Delhi, India, by Mrs. Tamanna Singh and her husband Gautam Singh. Tamanna went through her own personal struggle with perimenopause. Since then, Singh and her professional and growing team have built the company into a first-of-its-kind menopause wellness brand that is successfully integrating the traditional Indian wisdom of Ayurveda with strong scientific knowledge, accuracy, and support. The result is a brand by women, for women, that is redefining and uncomplicating menopause for customers around the world. Learn more at menoveda.com.

