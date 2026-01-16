Menoveda Celebrates Empowering Women Through Increased Menopause Awareness During the Holiday Season

New Report From CNN Helps Educate the Wider Public on One of the Least Taught (and Most Important) Subjects: Menopause

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Menopause will eventually impact roughly half of the human population. Why, then, is it so underrepresented in our daily education? From girls in school to news cycles for women, menopause is severely underrepresented. It is an issue that the team at Menoveda has worked hard to correct for years.

A new report from CNN was published in early December titled "People worldwide don't know enough about menopause. Here's why that's dangerous." The uniqueness of the educational resource underscores the general lack of menopause educational material in mainstream media — and may be a sign that a shift is finally taking place as more outlets help shed light on this historically dark corner of the health world.

"Last month, our team highlighted a new report from The Menopause Society 2025 Annual Meeting in late October on the growing need for proactive intervention with menopause," said Mrs. Tamanna Singh, founder of Menoveda. "This process starts with greater awareness, something the recent CNN report helps to achieve."

However, Singh clarifies that this is just a drop in the bucket as education around menopause continues to be severely lacking in mainstream media and even academia. (90% of women in the UK, for example, say they were never taught about menopause at school, and most knew nothing about it when they started their own menopause journeys.)

The new CNN report speaks to the potential consequences of this dearth in menopause information, saying, "Experts worldwide want to highlight that women face a huge range of changes to their bodies during the menopause – and lack of awareness means many will start experiencing symptoms without knowing why."

The report goes on to clarify that menopause can happen in multiple ways and at different times. It isn't reserved for old age. One example shows a woman experiencing premature menopause in her late thirties due to a hysterectomy.

Just as important, it points out the diverse range of symptoms that can come with menopause. Night sweats and hot flashes are stereotypical factors, but mood changes, incontinence, headaches, and insomnia are among a plethora of other potential symptoms.

All of this is par for the course for Singh and her team. Menoveda was established in 2022 as the world's first Ayurvedic menopause wellness brand offering science-backed, plant-powered solutions for women navigating midlife transitions.

Along with the nutraceutical tools, Menoveda has worked to help women identify symptoms for more targeted natural support. Through this work, the brand has carefully cultivated a community and vocalized a mission to normalize conversations around menopause. To date, the brand has served over 100,000 women and certified over 150 doctors.

"Menoveda has been waiting for the rest of the world to catch up when it comes to proactive, safe, and effective menopause solutions," Singh concludes. "At Menoveda, we will continue this important work of redefining how women age — with agency, energy, and empathy. We're glad to see that those with larger platforms are finally catching on to that message, too."

About Menoveda LifeSciences

Menoveda LifeSciences was founded in 2022 in Delhi, India, by Mrs. Tamanna Singh and her husband Gautam Singh. Tamanna went through her own personal struggle with perimenopause. Since then, Singh and her professional and growing team have built the company into a first-of-its-kind menopause wellness brand that is successfully integrating the traditional Indian wisdom of Ayurveda with strong scientific knowledge, accuracy, and support. The result is a brand by women, for women, that is redefining and uncomplicating menopause for customers around the world. Learn more at menoveda.com.

