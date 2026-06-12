Men's Health Month Highlights the Need to Break the Silence Around Trauma, PTSD and Men's Mental Health

Remarkably Resilient Encourages Men to Seek Support, Build Resilience and Understand the Lasting Impacts of Trauma

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- June is Men's Health Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the physical and mental health challenges facing men and encouraging conversations that too often remain unspoken. For Remarkably Resilient, Inc., it is an opportunity to shine a light on what many experts call a "silent epidemic" – the impact of trauma, chronic stress, depression and PTSD on men.

Men account for nearly 80% of all suicide deaths in the United States and die by suicide at nearly four times the rate of women. More than six million men experience depression each year, yet many never seek help due to social stigma, cultural expectations and the belief that asking for support is a sign of weakness.

"Many men spend years carrying invisible wounds," said Karen Dickson, co-founder of Remarkably Resilient. "They may appear successful, strong and capable on the outside while privately struggling with trauma, stress, anxiety, depression or PTSD. Healing begins when we stop expecting men to carry those burdens alone."

Remarkably Resilient Together (RRT) is a community-based initiative that raises awareness about trauma and its impacts while providing practical, self-care tools for emotional regulation that help people manage the effects of trauma and toxic stress, strengthen resilience, and support healing. The program was developed by sisters Kathleen Harnish McKune and Karen Dickson, whose own experiences surviving childhood abuse inspired them to create resources that help others better understand trauma, stress and healing.

While Men's Health Month helps raise awareness about the mental health challenges facing men, Remarkably Resilient believes awareness alone is not enough. Men also need practical tools to understand trauma, manage stress, regulate emotions, recognize trauma responses, identify supportive and less supportive coping strategies, and build resilience in their daily lives.

Dickson recently reflected on the powerful portrayal of trauma and PTSD in the season two finale of the television drama The Pitt, particularly the character played by Noah Wyle.

"In a culture where men are often expected to push through pain and remain stoic, the show offered a realistic and compassionate portrayal of what untreated trauma can look like," Dickson said. "His character demonstrates something many people miss: trauma doesn't always look dramatic. Sometimes it looks like emotional isolation, hypervigilance, irritability, guilt, exhaustion or a man quietly struggling to hold everything together."

The storyline resonates deeply with the mission of Remarkably Resilient because it reflects what the organization sees every day in its work with trauma survivors, veterans, first responders, healthcare professionals, correctional populations and others who experience significant stress and adversity.

"Trauma lives in the nervous system and affects both the brain and body," said Kathleen Harnish McKune, co-founder and CEO of Remarkably Resilient. "Many men have never been taught what trauma is, how it affects the brain and body, or what they can do to regulate their emotions, manage the effects of trauma and toxic stress, and strengthen resilience. Both Mental Health Awareness Month in May and Men's Health Month in June are important reminders that support matters, but they are also opportunities to equip people with practical tools they can use every day. We want people to understand that healing is possible and that seeking support is an act of courage, not weakness."

The need is particularly evident among populations exposed to repeated trauma, including veterans, law enforcement officers, healthcare workers, emergency responders and incarcerated individuals. Many of these men carry complex PTSD resulting from childhood adversity, chronic stress, violence, loss or other traumatic experiences.

To help address those needs, Remarkably Resilient Together continues expanding its work within correctional settings. In 2026, RRT will be taught within the Johnson County Therapeutic Community men's program, as well as with men housed at East Campus at Lansing Correctional Facility and in the Substance Use Recovery Program (SURP) unit at Winfield Correctional Facility. The organization also continues to explore opportunities to expand the program to additional correctional and recovery-focused settings across Kansas.

The program helps participants understand the neuroscience of trauma while providing practical, self-guided tools for emotional regulation, self-care and reflection. It also helps individuals recognize and manage trauma responses, identify supportive and less supportive coping strategies, and reconnect with aspects of themselves that trauma may have placed on hold. Remarkably Resilient Together materials include "In the Moment" emotional regulation cards, "Over Time" self-care cards and a guided Reflective Journal that helps individuals process experiences, deepen self-awareness, and support healing over time. The tools are intentionally designed to be practical, private and accessible, allowing individuals to build resilience skills at their own pace and in ways that fit their lives.

"Men deserve support. Men deserve healing," Dickson said. "The strongest thing any of us can do is recognize when we need help and allow others to walk alongside us. We hope this Men's Health Month encourages more conversations, more understanding and more compassion for the men who may be struggling in silence."

To learn more about Remarkably Resilient Together, access resources or explore workshops, visit remarkably-resilient.com.

About the Founders:

The Harnish sisters – Kathleen Harnish McKune and Karen Dickson – are authors, trauma survivors and advocates who use their lived experiences to help others heal. Their shared mission is to break cycles of intergenerational trauma and demonstrate resilience is possible for everyone. Their work is informed by their 2019 book, Remarkably Resilient: Community Matters, which helped inspire the creation of the RRT program.

About Remarkably Resilient, Inc.

Founded in 2024, Remarkably Resilient, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering people to live happier, healthier lives by understanding the impacts of trauma and stress, and by practicing resilience-building skills. Its signature program, Remarkably Resilient Together, translates the neuroscience of trauma and the lived experiences of its founders into practical tools anyone can use to regulate emotions, reduce stress and build connection. To learn more, access tools or support the mission, visit www.remarkably-resilient.com

SOURCE Remarkably Resilient