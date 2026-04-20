Remarkably Resilient Together Encourages Practical Action During May's Mental Health Awareness Month

As May spotlights mental health nationwide, community-based program offers simple, effective tools to help individuals manage stress, regulate emotions and build resilience

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a national effort to reduce stigma, increase understanding and connect people with support. This year, Remarkably Resilient Together (RRT) is encouraging individuals and organizations to move beyond awareness – and take simple, practical steps to strengthen mental well-being and resilience.

Developed by trauma survivors in collaboration with mental health experts, RRT is a community-based initiative that translates the neuroscience of trauma into easy-to-use tools for everyday life. The program focuses on emotional regulation and self-care – two foundational skills that help people better navigate stress, trauma and life's challenges.

"Everyone experiences stress or trauma at some point, but most people are never taught how to manage their emotional responses," said Kathleen Harnish McKune, co-founder and CEO of Remarkably Resilient, Inc. "Mental Health Awareness Month is an important reminder that support matters – but it's also an opportunity to equip people with tools they can use in the moment, every day."

RRT was created by the Harnish sisters, who drew on their lived experiences of childhood trauma and years of professional work in trauma-informed leadership to develop a program that is both practical and accessible. The initiative is designed for broad use – from individuals and families to workplaces, correctional facilities and community organizations.

"Our goal is to help people realize they're not alone – and that healing is possible," said Karen Dickson, co-founder of Remarkably Resilient, Inc. "When you have simple tools to manage what you're feeling, it can change the way you move through the world."

At the heart of RRT are simple, self-guided tools, including:

"In the Moment" cards to help regulate emotions during times of stress

to help regulate emotions during times of stress "Over Time" cards focused on sustainable self-care practices

focused on sustainable self-care practices A Reflective Journal to support learning, growth and resilience-building

These tools are intentionally designed to be easy to use, private and accessible to anyone, regardless of background or experience.

Mental Health Awareness Month often focuses on starting conversations – and RRT supports that goal while also offering a next step: practical application.

"Awareness is critical, but people also need to know what to do," said McKune. "When you can recognize what's happening in your body and have a simple way to respond, it changes everything – from how you handle stress to how you show up for others."

RRT partners with community organizations and supporters to help expand access to its materials, particularly for vulnerable populations such as trauma survivors, foster youth, incarcerated individuals and professionals experiencing high levels of stress or secondary trauma.

Leaders across sectors say RRT's practical approach is what sets it apart:

"RRT works because it gives people simple tools they can use in real time to manage stress and improve outcomes for both clients and staff," said Tim DeWeese, LMSW, Director of Johnson County Mental Health Center in the Kansas City metro.

"In high-stress environments, RRT stands out because it meets people where they are and gives them tools they can actually use in the moment," said Holly Chavez, Facility Service Administration Corrections Manager at the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Throughout May (and beyond), Remarkably Resilient Together encourages individuals, workplaces and communities to:

Start conversations about mental health and trauma

Practice simple emotional regulation techniques

Prioritize consistent, realistic self-care

Share tools and resources with others who may benefit

By combining awareness with action, RRT aims to help individuals build resilience – and strengthen communities in the process.

"It takes all of us to heal each of us," McKune added. "Healing doesn't happen in isolation. When people have the tools to care for themselves, they're better able to care for others – and that's how real change happens."

To learn more about Remarkably Resilient Together, access resources or explore workshops, visit www.remarkably-resilient.com.

About the Founders:

The Harnish sisters – Kathleen Harnish McKune and Karen Dickson – are authors, trauma survivors and advocates who use their lived experiences to help others heal. Their shared mission is to break cycles of intergenerational trauma and demonstrate resilience is possible for everyone. Their work is informed by their 2019 book, Remarkably Resilient: Community Matters, which helped inspire the creation of the RRT program.

About Remarkably Resilient, Inc.

Founded in 2024, Remarkably Resilient, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering people to live happier, healthier lives by understanding the impacts of trauma and stress, and by practicing resilience-building skills. Its signature program, Remarkably Resilient Together, translates the neuroscience of trauma and the lived experiences of its founders into practical tools anyone can use to regulate emotions, reduce stress and build connection. To learn more, access tools or support the mission, visit www.remarkably-resilient.com

SOURCE Remarkably Resilient