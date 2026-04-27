Remarkably Resilient, Inc. Earns Gold and Bronze Stevie Awards at the 2026 American Business Awards

Dual honors recognize both organizational excellence and breakthrough thought leadership in trauma-informed resilience

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remarkably Resilient, Inc. – a nonprofit translating the neuroscience of trauma into practical tools for healing and resilience – has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award for Startup of the Year – Consumer Service Industries and a Bronze Stevie Award for Thought Leader of the Year – Non-Profit in the 24th Annual American Business Awards.

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program, recognizing organizations of all sizes and sectors. More than 3,700 nominations were submitted this year and evaluated by more than 230 professionals worldwide.

The dual recognition highlights both Remarkably Resilient's rapid growth and execution, as well as the strength of its underlying framework, "From Hurting to Healing to Helping."

"Receiving both a Gold and Bronze Stevie Award is incredibly meaningful because it affirms not only what we are building, but why we are building it," said Kathleen Harnish McKune, CEO and co-founder of Remarkably Resilient. "This work is deeply personal for us. To see it resonate at a national level – both in terms of impact and innovation – reinforces that healing is possible and that practical tools can truly change lives."

Founded in 2024, Remarkably Resilient delivers its Remarkably Resilient Together program – a community-based approach grounded in the neuroscience of trauma and the lived experiences of its founders. The program provides simple, accessible tools to help individuals regulate emotions, manage stress, and build resilience across a wide range of settings, including foster care systems, correctional facilities and community organizations.

Stevie Judges Recognize Exceptional Execution and Mission-Driven Impact

In reviewing the Remarkably Resilient's Startup of the Year award submission, Stevie judges praised the organization's early traction and alignment between mission and measurable progress:

" For a brand-new nonprofit, this is exceptional execution. The mission and the metrics actually match here ."

." " An inspiring, mission-driven startup with a genuinely differentiated model…bringing neuroscience-based trauma tools outside clinical settings ."

." "Rapid growth, credible leadership and meaningful community engagement."

The Gold Startup of the Year Award reflects Remarkably Resilient's ability to deliver real-world results at an early stage – including strong grant support, expanding reach and growing partnerships – while addressing a critical societal need.

Thought Leadership Recognition Validates Transformational Framework

The Bronze Stevie Thought Leader of the Year Award honors the organization's thought leadership through its "From Hurting to Healing to Helping" model – a framework that transforms lived trauma into a pathway for resilience and community impact.

"Turning our lived experience into something that can help others has always been the heart of this work," said Karen Dickson, co-founder of Remarkably Resilient. "This recognition tells us that the message is getting through – that people see the value in practical, compassionate tools that meet individuals where they are."

Judges noted the authenticity and potential of the organization's approach:

" Turning personal trauma into accessible neuroscience education…is meaningful work with strong potential for national impact ."

." " A compelling and purpose-driven initiative with a clear mission and real social value ."

." "The '5 R's' framework is particularly noteworthy in helping reduce barriers to trauma-informed education."

A "Head and Heart" Story for National Impact

Together, the two awards position Remarkably Resilient as both a high-performing organization and a leading voice in trauma-informed resilience.

"This recognition reflects something powerful," said Shirley Goza, Chair of the Remarkably Resilient Board of Directors. "Remarkably Resilient is not only executing at a high level – it is changing how we think about trauma, healing and human potential. That combination of operational excellence and visionary leadership is what drives lasting impact."

Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller added, "Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance. We congratulate all of this year's Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments."

Stevie winners will be honored at a gala ceremony on June 9, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Details about the awards are available at ABA.StevieAwards.com.

About Remarkably Resilient, Inc.

Remarkably Resilient, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2024 to empower healing from trauma and strengthen community resilience. Its flagship program, Remarkably Resilient Together (RRT), translates the neuroscience of trauma into simple, practical tools that individuals can use to regulate emotions, manage stress and build resilience. Grounded in lived experience and designed for accessibility, RRT serves vulnerable populations while offering universal relevance for anyone navigating trauma or stress. To learn more, access tools or provide support, visit remarkably-resilient.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs, including The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more at StevieAwards.com.

SOURCE Remarkably Resilient