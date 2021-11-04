Men's Health Recognizes Eggland's Best Eggs as a Best Snack For Men

"With so many options at the grocery store, it can be difficult for readers to navigate the aisles," said the editors at Men's Health. "Our top snacks, such as Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs, are whole foods that boast high levels of muscle-building protein and heart-healthy fats, while also being low in calories and added sugar."

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized by Men's Health in the Best Snack Awards," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs are delicious and ready to go straight out of the package, making them great for men who love a quick and easy protein boost."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed, which also produces a stronger shell that leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

"I always recommend Eggland's Best to my clients because they are the only egg with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D and more than double the Omega-3s which support healthy muscle recovery after a workout," said Marissa Meshulam, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and founder of MPM Nutrition. "EB's Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs are the perfect snack not only because they're nutrient-packed, but because they're so convenient at home or on the go."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

SOURCE Eggland's Best

Related Links

http://www.egglandsbest.com

