MEN'S WEARHOUSE ANNOUNCES MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEK, OFFERING AN IN-STORE DISCOUNT TO ACTIVE MILITARY SERVICE MEMBERS AND VETERANS

HOUSTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's Wearhouse , a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, Inc., is proud to announce its first-ever Military Appreciation Week, taking place from June 29 through July 6. In honor of this special event, active duty military service members, Veterans, and their family members will receive a 25% discount at all Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank store locations in the United States, and Moores locations in Canada, upon presentation of a verified military ID.

Timed to coincide with Independence Day, Military Appreciation Week is a response to customer feedback and a testament to Men's Wearhouse's commitment to supporting the military and Veteran community. This initiative aligns with the brand's ongoing Threads of Valor campaign, launched in November 2022. Threads of Valor supports Veterans through customer donations at checkout, including a match, with proceeds benefiting six Veteran service nonprofits. Year to date, Men's Wearhouse has raised more than $3 million from over 1.2 million donations, with half of the year still ahead!

"Military Appreciation Week is an exciting expansion of Men's Wearhouse's commitment to support such an important community. We are always looking for meaningful ways to champion our active duty members and Veterans and are thrilled to offer this to thank them for their service," said John Tighe, President of Tailored Brands, the parent Company of Men's Wearhouse.

To receive the discount, active military service members and Veterans can present any of the following forms of identification at checkout: Veterans Health Identification Card, Veterans Identification Card, Uniformed Services Identification Card, Common Access Card, or a State Identification Card with a Veterans Designation. The discount excludes rental items.

About Men's Wearhouse

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental products in the U.S. with more than 630 stores nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of formalwear, tailoring, casualwear, and accessories. We are proud to offer merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, and Egara.

SOURCE Tailored Shared Services, LLC