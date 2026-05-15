Mental Health Movement Launches Nationwide

National Campaign Unites Experts, Advocates, and Organizations to Elevate Mental Health Awareness and Expand Access to Care Across the United States

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet announces the launch of Mental Health Movement, a national campaign debuting within USA Today and online. This initiative brings together a powerful coalition of mental health professionals, advocates, nonprofits, and thought leaders dedicated to breaking stigma, increasing awareness, and improving access to mental health resources across the United States.

At a time when mental health challenges continue to impact individuals of all ages and backgrounds, Mental Health Movement highlights the people, programs, and innovations working to transform care and support systems nationwide. Through expert insights, personal stories, and research-driven strategies, the campaign explores key topics such as anxiety, depression, workplace mental health, youth well-being, and the importance of early intervention and accessible care.

The campaign features contributions from leading voices in mental health, healthcare, and advocacy who are committed to advancing conversations and ensuring support is available to all who need it.

Featured Editorial Voices:

Michael Phelps

NAADAC

National Council for Mental Illness

SAMHSA

AAFP

Mental Health America

National Alliance on Mental Illness

Special Olympics

Editorial & Advocacy Partners Include:

Solari

Snap Fitness

Special Editorial Spotlight

Olympic legend and mental health advocate Michael Phelps graces the cover of Mental Health Movement. Widely recognized as the most decorated Olympian of all time, Phelps has become a leading voice in the conversation around mental health, using his platform to advocate for openness, support, and access to care.

In an exclusive interview, Phelps shares his personal journey and reflects on the importance of prioritizing mental well-being, both in and out of competition. He speaks candidly about the challenges he has faced and emphasizes the value of seeking help, breaking stigma, and creating environments where individuals feel supported.

"I was a swimmer. I was somebody who was winning gold medals. That part is gone and no longer who I am. It's a part of me, but it's not who I identify as today," Phelps told Mediaplanet. "I don't say I'm a 23-time Olympic gold medalist. I say I'm a human being. My name is Michael Phelps, and that's it."

Through thought leadership, storytelling, and collaboration with organizations at the forefront of mental health advocacy, Mental Health Movement underscores the critical importance of mental well-being as a foundation for overall health and quality of life.

The campaign officially launches nationwide today within copies of USA Today and online.

To read the digital version of the campaign, visit:

https://issuu.com/mediaplanet_usa/docs/mental_health_movement

Media Contact

Josh Rouse

Operations and Production Manager

[email protected]

Mediaplanet

SOURCE Mediaplanet