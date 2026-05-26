Merach Redefines Home Fitness with UltraWalk W60: A 400lb Heavy-Duty, 12% Auto-Incline Walking Pad Built to Last

Designed to bridge the gap between compact convenience and professional durability, the UltraWalk W60 Plus offers "treadmill-level" experience, elimination of jolting movements and lag, with immersive features, in a space-saving design, at an unbeatable price

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merach, a home fitness innovator serving over 10 million households worldwide, has announced the launch date of its UltraWalk W60 Plus as May 26, 2026. This premium walking pad has been engineered to eliminate the frustrating compromises of traditional low-quality walking pads and bulky treadmills.

Merach Redefines Home Fitness with the UltraWalk W60 Plus

Powered by a 3.5 Peak HP / 1.25 CHP Continuous brushless motor with an enlarged 105 mm diameter, the UltraWalk W60 Plus delivers smooth, lag-free operation and supports users up to 400 lbs. It combined professional-grade treadmill performance with a compact, ready-to-use design, bringing gym-level quality and engaging smart features directly into homes and offices for under $500.

The UltraWalk W60 Plus' ultra-quiet running belt and one-touch mute function keep noise below 53.6 dB, making it ideal for shared living spaces, home offices, apartments and night time workouts. The 12% auto incline, speed range of 0.6–4 MPH, and spacious 16" x 41" running belt accommodate walking, light jogging, and structured programs with natural stride and upright posture.

The W60 Plus transforms routine exercise into an immersive experience with built-in Bluetooth speakers for music and podcasts, plus intelligent sound-sensing RGB lighting that dynamically responds to step frequency or syncs with audio rhythm. Full compatibility with the MERACH, Apple Health, and Google Fit enables interactive workouts, real-time tracking of calories, time, distance, speed, incline, and step count, and a fully customized fitness journey.

And, there is no assembly required as users can simply unpack the unit, plug it into a standard 110V outlet, and begin their workout whenever and wherever. Thoughtful convenience features that Merach has provided users in this new walking pad include enlarged front transportation wheels, making it effortless to move even over carpets, and a vertical folding support stand for effortless daily storage. An intuitive 8-button magnetic remote and companion app provide one-touch control over speed, incline, lighting, mute, start/stop, and program selection.

"We are eliminating the compromise between professional quality and affordability. For too long, the walking pad market has been saturated with low-quality equipment that breaks down quickly or lacks the stability required for a safe workout. With the UltraWalk W60 Plus, we've brought reliable experience of outdoor climbing and jogging into the home," said Robert Luo, CEO of Merach. "We recognized that too many people were forced to choose between expensive, space-hogging treadmills or flimsy walking pads that jolted their joints, broke down quickly, and offered zero engagement."

"Our goal was to create a device that doesn't just sit in a room, but actively motivates the user through immersive lighting and sound, while providing the heavy-duty reliability of a full-sized gym treadmill. Whether you are working from home or looking to stay active in a small apartment, the W60 is designed to support your journey without the usual hardware limitations. We're proud to make premium, professional fitness accessible, enjoyable, and truly practical for modern life."

The Merach UltraWalk W60 will be available starting May 26, 2026 through the official website and Amazon. During the launch period, customers can use code MERACHW60 on both platforms to enjoy the auto-incline W60 Plus for as low as $279.99.

For safe and effective use, Merach recommends wearing appropriate footwear, stepping onto the belt carefully, maintaining natural posture, and always using the remote or app to stop the unit before stepping off.

About Merach

Founded in 2018, Merach is a home fitness expert dedicated to making professional-grade wellness technology accessible. Having served over 10 million households worldwide, it focuses on solving the core pain points of home exercise.

For more information, product specifications, or media inquiries, please visit https://merachfit.com/.

SOURCE Merach