Mercari Expands Inventory For U.S. Shoppers by Opening Up Access to its Online Marketplace in Japan - and its First-Ever Physical Retail Store

Women's and men's fashion finds from brands like BAPE, BEAMS, Comme des Garçons, Hysteric Glamour, and Seiko

An expanded sneaker selection, featuring Adidas, Asics, Converse, Nike, and more

Women's handbags from some of the most sought-after labels

A variety of top toys from brands like LEGO, Hello Kitty, and Pokemon

Japanese collectibles, which have grown significantly in popularity within Mercari U.S. in recent years, including Manga Comics (up 45%), Bandai items (up 100%), Sanrio (up 160%), and Sonny Angel which has seen an exponential surge in popularity

Electronics such as gaming systems, video games, nostalgic toys, and accessories from brands like Nintendo, Sega, and Sony

Mercari was founded in Japan in 2013 with a vision to create a truly global marketplace and launched in the U.S. only a year later. Today, Mercari is the go-to resale marketplace for fashion, toys and collectibles, vintage items, home goods and more.

"This launch is the first time we are connecting our U.S. and Japanese marketplaces, enabling U.S. shoppers to purchase items from millions of sellers in Japan," said John Lagerling, Mercari U.S. CEO. "When we thought about the future of resale, cross-border shopping was a natural next step in Mercari's evolution as a truly seamless global marketplace. Interest in Japanese fashion, toys, and collectibles has been steadily increasing in recent years and the strength of the U.S. dollar makes it a great time for our customers to be able to buy directly from Japan."

U.S. buyers can shop with ease as they browse items, ask questions, and complete their purchases in English. Mercari has also simplified the shipping process, working with The BEENOS Group, an industry leader in international transactions. All items purchased from Japan will first be sent to The BEENOS Group where they are inspected, prepared for international shipment, and delivered straight to the buyer around two weeks from the seller's shipping date. For more detailed information, visit https://www.mercari.com/japandrops.

Mercari on Melrose: An Immersive Experience IRL

At the same time, Mercari is opening its first physical retail store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California. "Mercari on Melrose" offers an engaging resale and community experience. Shoppers can discover a variety of popular and unique fashion must-haves available on Mercari, including a curated collection hand-picked from Japan throughout the month of August. "Mercari on Melrose" features a space for sellers to list items, a dedicated space for DIY classes and events, a partner pop-up area, and more.

"We're excited to provide a place for people to experience the magic of Mercari in person," said Lagerling. "Our new store on Melrose brings to life what millions of customers love about our marketplace. Our goal is to offer a look at the diverse selection of fashion finds available on Mercari and inspire ideas for what's possible with resale, all through an immersive storefront with friendly and welcoming service."

About Mercari

Mercari is your marketplace. Our platform connects millions of people across the U.S. to shop and sell items no longer being used. Mercari is constantly innovating to make exchanges easier, from at-home authentication to improvements in online payments and shipping. Mercari has more than 50 million downloads in the U.S. and 400,000 new listings every day, empowering the next generation to transform the way they shop. Mercari can be downloaded on app stores or accessed online through www.mercari.com.

