Mercaux Announces Release of Next Generation POS that Decomposes Experience, Basket, and Checkout Layers

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercaux, The Next Generation In-Store Experience Platform, today announces an extension of its in-store suite to include Next Generation POS. The arrival introduces decomposed basket and checkout layers, resulting in a fluid, flexible and fast checkout process, irrespective of where the omnichannel journey started or finished, or method of payment the customer wishes to use. Where legacy monolithic POS has remained stagnant for many years, delivering little in the way of value to retailers, Mercaux's fully composable, cloud-based and API-first solution derives true business value, and provides a frictionless authentication, cross-channel basket transfer and checkout experience for customers.

Next Generation POS from Mercaux consists of a decomposed basket and checkout layer, meaning that a customer can start a journey in one channel (in-store, online or remotely), pick it up in another, and complete the checkout wherever, and however they want. This is enabled via Mercaux's "Universal Basket" that follows the customer wherever they go and supports the rise in popularity of customers who ROPO, or those who would like to use modern payment methods including BNPL, anywhere. Furthermore, by deploying a composable vs monolithic platform, retailers now have the freedom to control how they transform their business, the flexibility to work with other Next Generation solutions of their choice, and the agility to deploy and add new functionality quickly.

Speaking of the announcement, Mercaux co-founder and ceo, Olga Kotsur, commented, "Retail is behind other industries, such as banking or e-commerce, when it comes to composability. By extending our in-store experience platform though to basket and checkout, we are helping retail to take advantage of the agility and speed in which the industry can evolve to meet the heightened demands of the customer."

Kotsur concluded, "This is an incredibly exciting development, finally allowing retailers to offer an entirely frictionless cross-channel experience and checkout process for their customers. With the pain of legacy removed, retailers can facilitate new omnichannel service models, understand true customer journeys and leverage online and payment innovations in-store - all leading to tangible top-line benefits."

Mercaux's Composable Platform future-proofs stores. The 3-layers comprise of In-Store Experience, Universal Basket and Next Generation Checkout. The Experience layer redefines how customers interact with the physical store, through assisted selling and self-service solutions. Universal Baskets are created from these solutions that follow the customer wherever they continue their omnichannel experience. Next-Gen Checkout allows customers to complete the transaction anywhere, using any payment.

