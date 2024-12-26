Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Now Offers the latest 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe

Drivers of Peoria, Arizona, can now find the latest 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe at the Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead dealership.

Car enthusiasts searching for the perfect balance of luxury and performance will be thrilled to discover the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe, now available at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead. This sophisticated coupe redefines modern driving with its bold design, innovative features and unparalleled driving dynamics.

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe blends elegant design with superior comfort, delivering an exhilarating and relaxing driving experience. Its sleek, aerodynamic profile is enhanced by refined details like LED lighting, a distinctive diamond grille and athletic 22-inch wheels. The cabin of this coupe is a combination of sophistication with high-quality materials, ambient lighting and ergonomic seating wrapped in premium leather. Advanced climate control and an intuitive MBUX infotainment system featuring dual 12.3-inch displays ensure a luxurious environment for every journey.

Safety is not just a feature, but a priority in the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe. Equipped with state-of-the-art driver assistance systems, this coupe offers passengers peace of mind and enhances driver confidence. Features such as Active Brake Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring and Adaptive Cruise Control improve situational awareness and reduce the risk of accidents. The coupe also includes advanced parking systems and a 360-degree camera for easier navigation in tight spaces. Additionally, its reinforced body structure and comprehensive airbag system work together to provide exceptional protection in the event of a collision.

Under the hood, the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe pairs the natural smoothness of an inline-6 with the effortless electric boost of a hybrid Integrated Starter-Generator. The 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission features nine speeds, shift paddles for manual control and three overdrive ratios for quiet highway cruising. At the same time, the 4MATIC® all-wheel-drive system ensures superior traction and stability in all road conditions. The available self-leveling AIRMATIC® allows drivers to customize their driving experience and adapt to changing roads, driving modes and cargo loads.

For those eager to learn more about the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead offers a welcoming and knowledgeable team ready to assist.

