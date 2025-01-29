PEORIA, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is excited to announce exclusive lease offers on select 2024 Mercedes-Benz models to kick off the new year with luxury and style. Designed to provide drivers in Peoria, Arizona, with exceptional value, these limited-time lease specials make it easier to experience the sophistication and performance of a new Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Offers Special New Year Leases for Select Vehicles for Drivers Near Peoria, Arizona.

Luxury vehicle enthusiasts looking for a premium driving experience can use the attractive leasing options available for a limited time. One of the standout offers is the 2024 Mercedes-Benz C 300 Sedan, available for lease at $449 per month for 36 months. This sleek and powerful sedan is designed for those who seek a refined driving experience with advanced technology and superior comfort.

For those needing a compact luxury SUV, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 SUV can be leased for $369 monthly for 39 months. This model provides a perfect blend of versatility and sophistication, making it an excellent choice for urban and suburban drivers.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 SUV is another exceptional option, available for lease at $389 per month for 39 months. With spacious seating and a bold design, this SUV offers practicality and performance for families and adventure-seekers.

Additionally, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 SUV is available for lease at $519 per month for 39 months. This luxury SUV has cutting-edge features and a refined interior, delivering an impressive balance of power and elegance on the road.

These leasing opportunities provide an excellent way for drivers to enter the new year with a luxury vehicle equipped with cutting-edge technology, premium craftsmanship, and advanced safety features.

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead remains committed to providing an unmatched car-buying and leasing experience. The dealership offers personalized assistance to help customers find the perfect vehicle. With a team of knowledgeable professionals ready to guide shoppers through the leasing process, the dealership ensures a smooth and satisfying experience.

For additional information, customers can visit arrowheadmb.com or call Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead at 623-806-8764. They can also visit the dealership at 9260 W Bell Road, Peoria, Arizona, 85382.

About Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is a premier dealership serving Peoria, Arizona, and surrounding communities. It offers a wide selection of luxury vehicles, top-tier customer service, and state-of-the-art service facilities. The dealership is dedicated to providing an exceptional car-buying experience with competitive financing and leasing options.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead