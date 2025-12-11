Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Showcases Pre-Owned Vehicles with Advanced Blind-Spot Detection Systems

Dealership Underscores Safety Benefits of Blind Spot Assist in Its Pre-Owned Inventory

PEORIA, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is proud to announce its growing selection of pre-owned vehicles equipped with Blind Spot Assist, a driver-assistance technology designed to enhance safety on busy roads.

Blind-Spot Detection: How the Technology Works

Blind-spot detection systems use radar sensors—typically placed along the rear corners of the vehicle—to monitor areas that drivers may not see in their side mirrors. When a vehicle enters this blind zone, the system alerts the driver through visual indicators on the side mirrors. If the driver signals a lane change while a vehicle is detected, the system may issue an additional audible or tactile warning to help prevent unsafe maneuvers.

This intelligent safety feature helps customers confidently navigate everyday driving, multi-lane highways, and complex traffic environments.

Easy Online Shopping with Feature Filters

Drivers interested in pre-owned vehicles equipped with Blind Spot Assist can conveniently browse the dealership's inventory online. Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead offers smart search filters that allow shoppers to sort vehicles by Features, including Blind Spot Assist, helping customers quickly find models with the technology they desire.

With these filters, customers can explore available options, compare models, and review detailed specifications before visiting the dealership in person.

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is committed to helping customers find luxury vehicles that match their lifestyle and safety expectations. The dealership offers a carefully curated lineup of pre-owned Mercedes-Benz models, each inspected for quality, dependability, and advanced features.

Known for exceptional customer service, a knowledgeable sales team, and a dedication to premium automotive experiences, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead continues to serve drivers seeking both sophistication and peace of mind.

