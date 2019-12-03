Mercer Advisors Acquires Adam Financial Associates, Inc.

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Adam Financial Associates, Inc. ("AFA"), a respected comprehensive wealth management firm located in Boca Raton, Florida serving approximately 200 households with assets under management (AUM) of $190MM. Mari Adam CFP®, MBA, CRPC® and Founder and President of AFA and her three-member team will join the Mercer Advisors' team.

The addition of AFA expands Mercer Advisors' presence in Florida to three offices (Clearwater, Palm Beach Gardens, and Boca Raton). The AFA acquisition brings Mercer Advisors' total offices to 46 and increases Mercer Advisors' total AUM to nearly $17.5 billion.

Mari Adam and her team's focus on delivering comprehensive financial planning and wealth management to their high net worth clientele fits perfectly into Mercer Advisors' family office service model. AFA specializes in working with women, couples and people who want to enjoy a financially confident, fulfilling life.

Mari is a veteran Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) with nearly three decades of experience, and a lifelong advocate for women and wealth issues. She has helped train and mentor dozens of women interested in the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designation and careers in financial services.

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors said, "Mari and her team are great additions to our firm's expertise, culture and regional presence in Florida. We are particularly excited about AFA's dedication to serving female clients and how Mari and her team will enhance our women's initiative, InvestHERS, which aims to educate and empower women in achieving Economic FreedomTM. We have over one hundred (100) client service teams across the United States and adding strong, complementary teams in Florida, a market we seek to expand in, gives us added muscle where we want it. We look forward to serving all of AFA's clients for years to come."

Commenting on the transaction, Mari Adam stated: "Clients know us for our concierge-level service model and objective, unbiased advice. So finding the right partner, a firm that shares our values and commitment to putting clients' interests first, was of paramount importance in our quest to formalize a succession plan. We think it's a great cultural fit, and we look forward to joining the Mercer Advisors team!"

David Barton, Mercer Advisors' Vice Chairman, who led the acquisition added: "Mari's firm has been helping individuals and families on the journey to financial independence since its founding in 1995. She's also building an impressive next generation team to serve AFA clients well into the future. Mercer Advisors, like AFA, presents to its staff robust career path opportunities throughout the organization e.g., Paraplanner to Advisor, Advisor to Management, and in every way supports the personal and professional growth of its staff making this transaction very compatible. Mari is also a prolific author writing scores of financial planning articles, financial education literature, and manages her own successful blog. With our coast-to-coast presence we hope to provide her the platform to reach a wider audience. We couldn't be happier about Mari and her team joining Mercer Advisors, this is a true win-win."

Adam Financial Associates was represented by DeVoe & Company, a leading consulting firm and investment bank to RIAs.

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, asset protection expertise, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors and financial planning firms in the U.S. with approximately nearly $17.5 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 390 employees, and operates nationally through 46 offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of December 1, 2019. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries.

