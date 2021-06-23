Mercer Advisors Acquires AFI Wealth Strategies

DENVER, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of A. Farah Investments, LLC dba AFI Wealth Strategies ("AFI"), a respected wealth management firm located in Green Bay, Wisconsin. AFI serves approximately 220 clients with assets under management ("AUM") of approximately $240 million. AFI was founded by Andrew E. Farah CIMA® and offers boutique wealth strategy services, managing and planning the financial futures of many high-net-worth individuals, families, and their businesses. The AFI team will be joining Mercer Advisors.

Andrew E. Farah ("Andy") is a graduate of the College of Business Administration at the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana, with a bachelor's degree in Business Finance. He is also a graduate of the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania Certified Investment Management Analyst program. Andrew is also a Green Bay Packers Board of Director member since 2001.

Commenting on the transaction, Andrew E. Farah, Founder, stated: "I built a successful and growing practice but had reached the limits of my capacity. To continue to add clients and grow I had to reinvent my business. To use industry language, I had to build it or join it. Talking to a colleague who had recently faced a similar fork in the road, he mentioned he joined Mercer Advisors and I should talk to Dave Barton, former Mercer Advisors' CEO who now focuses on doing M&A for the company. Dave and I talked about business succession strategies and the prospect of merging with Mercer Advisors. Partnering with Mercer Advisors had appeal for me because they take over the onerous back-office and human resources responsibilities, and offer in-house family office services like estate planning, tax, etc., that my clients can utilize. For me it was a win, and for my clients it was a win, a true 'win-win'."

David Barton, Vice Chairman, who led this transaction on behalf of Mercer Advisors added, "Andy built a successful practice but was maxed out from a capacity standpoint. For Andy, he was faced with the proposition of growing and investing in his business, or, alternatively, join one that had already built a fully institutionalized successful business his clients would appreciate. Key to that decision was Andy realizing merging his business was not the end of his career, quite the opposite. Together we hand-crafted Andy's ongoing role as a member of the Mercer Advisors team where he continues to lead the Green Bay office and service his clients but with an army of support standing shoulder to shoulder with him to foster growth while enhancing the value proposition for his clients. Joining Mercer Advisors was not the end of AFI, just AFI 2.0 under the Mercer Advisors' banner. We are thrilled to have Andy and his team join Mercer Advisors."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors said, "Andy has assembled a strong team and is highly respected in the industry. His involvement and contributions to his community and local philanthropic organizations demonstrates his strong character. This is the type of talent we seek to add to our team. We are excited to partner with the AFI team and look forward to serving their clients with expanded wealth management services for years to come."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a full-service wealth management firm that specializes in providing investment advice, financial and estate planning, and taxes, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. It is one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $31 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has approximately 559 employees, and operates nationally across the country with 45+ locations. Mercer Advisors, Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. For Mercer Global Advisors clients who wish to purchase insurance products, MAIS has entered into a non-exclusive referral agreement with Strategic Partner(s). More information about MAIS and our Strategic Partners may be found in our Form ADV 2A. Visit us at www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of May 31, 2021. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries announced to date.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is registered as an Investment Adviser with the SEC. The firm only transacts business in states where it is properly registered, or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. Investments & Wealth Institute® (the Institute) is the owner of the certification marks "CIMA," and "Certified Investment Management Analyst." Use of CIMA, and/or Certified Investment Management Analyst signifies that the user has successfully completed the Institute's initial and ongoing credentialing requirements for investment management professionals.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Mercer Global Advisors Inc.

Related Links

http://www.merceradvisors.com

