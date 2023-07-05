Mercer Advisors Acquires Day & Ennis, LLC Expanding Mercer Advisors' Georgia Presence

DENVER, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Day & Ennis, LLC (hereinafter "Day & Ennis"). Day & Ennis is a comprehensive wealth management firm headquartered in Macon, Georgia. The firm was founded in 1998 by John R. Day, CPA, PFS, and later joined by Partner William W. Ennis, CPA, PFS, and Partner Matthew E. Heller, CFP®, MBA. Day & Ennis has a strong cadre of professionals serving approximately 250 clients with assets under management ("AUM") of approximately $400 million.

Day & Ennis provides comprehensive wealth management services to their clients anchoring on financial planning. Day & Ennis' guiding principles include: "Reaching your financial goals often depends on how well you plan for them. Since 1998, we have helped individuals and business owners find the confidence that comes with carefully designed financial plans. Our job is to help you, our clients, achieve your investment goals, so you can be more secure for the future. Whether your first priority is planning for retirement, exit planning for your business, managing a 401(k)-pension plan or creating a tax-efficient estate plan, we can help organize your financial life."

John Day, Founder and co-Partner stated: "At Day & Ennis, our goal is to provide clarity, insight and partnership with and for our clients helping them achieve their unique financial goals. My Partners, Bill Ennis and Matt Heller, along with our terrific team, work together to provide our clients a high-quality customer experience delivering personalized financial advice through our talented team of highly credentialed professionals.

"As my Partners and I planned for the future, we realized we needed to add scale to our business as well as bring other expertise under our business tent. For us, it was a decision to either build it ourselves or join an existing larger firm that shared our mission, vision, and values, with the scale and additional in-house services we were looking to add.

"Our investment banker John D. Eubanks, CFP®, Managing Director at Park Sutton Advisors, introduced us to David Barton, Vice Chairman, who heads up M&A for Mercer Advisors. After meeting with David Barton, we found a wonderful cultural fit between our two organizations and loved the fact they offer in-house services such as trustee services that we do not currently provide. Like us, Mercer Advisors is dedicated to helping their clients achieve economic freedom. We are extremely excited to be joining the Mercer Advisors' Team."

David Barton, Vice Chairman, who led the acquisition of Day & Ennis on behalf of Mercer Advisors stated: "John, Bill, and Matt have built a high-quality business staffed by an exceptional team of professionals. In our industry, you are only as good as your people, and their people, like our people, are top notch. Overall we believe the winners, are the clients. Day & Ennis are deeply respected in Georgia and the communities they serve, and we are honored to be partnering with them."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "Day & Ennis has built their firm the right way by putting their clients' interests first. We are excited to have them join our team and expand our significant presence in Georgia. We look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

Day & Ennis, LLC was exclusively represented by Park Sutton Advisors, a Waller Helms Company, a leading investment banking firm in the registered investment advisor space.

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $48 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 890 employees, and operates nationally through 80+ offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Company statistics as of May 2023. AUM data refers to client assets under management (AUM) and client assets under advisement (AUA) by both Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Management Company. Regis Management Company is a tradename used by Regis Acquisition, Inc. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc. are affiliated SEC registered investment advisers and deliver investment advisory and family office related services. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc., are subsidiaries of Mercer Advisors Inc., a parent company not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its Advanced Services Law Group, Inc. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would engage directly. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. MAIS provides individual life, disability, long term care coverage, and property and casualty coverage through various insurance companies.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

