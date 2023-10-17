Mercer Advisors Acquires Kingfisher Capital, LLC

Expanding Mercer Advisors' Southern U.S. Presence

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Kingfisher Capital, LLC (hereinafter "KC"). KC is a comprehensive wealth management firm located in Charlotte, North Carolina. KC was founded by Alexander B. Miles and H.K. Hallett in 1989. KC has developed a distinct family office approach to client care and supported by a highly competent and deep bench of professionals serving approximately 210 clients with assets under management ("AUM") of approximately $630 million.

KC provides comprehensive wealth management services to their clients anchoring on financial planning and positioning themselves as a family office solution to their high-net worth clientele. Alexander B. Miles ("Alex"), Co-Founder, stated: "Kingfisher is dedicated to preserving and growing our clients' hard-earned assets, while serving as their trusted advisor and confidante." H.K. Hallett ("H.K."), Co-Founder added: "As part of taking care of our clients over multiple generations, Alex and I understood we needed to be there for our clients not just over the next decade or two, but forever – our fiduciary duty to them is a forever commitment, which meant we needed to join a national, fully institutionalized organization that shared our mission, vision and values. After a comprehensive search, we were introduced to David Barton, Vice Chairman at Mercer Advisors who leads mergers and acquisitions for Mercer Advisors. After meeting with Dave, we knew we had found the right partner that was not only a national family office RIA with institutional investment capabilities, but also a firm with dozens of estate planning lawyers, a dedicated team of CPAs and other tax professionals, and corporate trustee and other services in-house, and all under one roof." Alex added, "For me, H.K., and our team we could not be more thrilled to be joining Mercer Advisors so we can continue to provide high caliber financial care to our clients whom we consider family for generations to come."

David Barton, Vice Chairman, stated: "Alex and H.K. have built a high-quality family office business staffed by an exceptional team of professionals. In our industry, you are only as good as your people, and we believe their people, like our people, are top notch. The winners of course, are the clients. KC is a respected and fast-growing firm in North Carolina and beyond, and they significantly bolster our Southern presence."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "KC is an ideal fit for us. Alex and H.K. are high-integrity professionals with a fantastic team and we are thrilled that they are joining our mission to build the nation's leading fiduciary-based wealth management firm. Together with our already strong presence in the South/Southeast, we present a formidable juggernaut. We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors team and look forward to working together to deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

Kingfisher Capital was advised by InCap Group as financial advisor and investment banker, and Robinson Bradshaw as transaction counsel.

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management and financial planning firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), and Regis Acquisitions, Inc. (RIA). Both are majority owned by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has over 960 employees, and operates nationally through 70+ locations across the country. Mercer Advisors manages $52 billion in client assets. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Company statistics as of 8/31/23. Client assets refers to client assets under management (AUM) and client assets under advisement (AUA) by both Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc. Client Assets includes assets gained from recent acquisitions where the advisory agreements have been properly assigned to Mercer Global Advisors, but the custodial accounts have yet to be transferred and/or the accounts have yet to be migrated to Mercer Global Advisors' portfolio management system. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc., are subsidiaries of Mercer Advisors Inc., a parent company not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning document preparation and other legal advice are provided through select third parties unrelated to Mercer Advisors. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would engage directly. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. MAIS provides individual life, disability, long term care coverage, and property and casualty coverage through various insurance companies.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Mercer Global Advisors Inc.