Mercer Advisors Acquires Mallard Financial Partners, Inc.

Expanding Mercer Advisors' Northeast Presence

DENVER, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Mallard Financial Partners, Inc., (hereinafter "Mallard"). Mallard is a comprehensive wealth management firm located in Newark, Delaware. Mallard was founded in 1996 by Paul Baumbach, CFA®, who currently co-manages the firm along with Joe Daigle, CEO, CFEI. Mallard's strong team of advisors and service professionals serve over 200 clients with assets under management ("AUM") of approximately $180 million.

Mallard provides comprehensive financial planning advice and investment management to its clientele stating: "As financial advisors, Mallard Financial Partners puts your (clients') values and goals ahead of ours. It is our fiduciary responsibility to act in your best interest."

Mallard Founder Paul Baumbach stated: "For over 25 years we have been serving our clients with excellence, striving to provide personalized objective advice together with our dedicated team of professionals. We remain committed to these principles but are also cognizant that the next growth phase of our firm requires a significant infrastructure build. We determined that the best path forward for our clients, and us, was to join a firm that had already accomplished this heavy lift, rather than to build it from scratch. I was referred to David Barton, Vice Chairman, who heads up M&A for Mercer Advisors and who had worked with a respected colleague who highly recommended Mercer Advisors. After meeting with David and the Mercer Advisors team, we found a wonderful cultural fit between our two organizations, and loved the fact that they offer, in-house estate planning, tax planning and return preparation, in addition to custom financial planning and investment management services. This enhanced service offering is a true value-add to our clients, a key criterion for us. We are thrilled to be joining Mercer Advisors!"

David Barton, Vice Chairman, who led the acquisition of Mallard on behalf of Mercer Advisors stated: "Paul and Joe have built a high-service boutique wealth management firm dedicated to putting their clients' interest first. We share that vision and business values, and together we host a panoply of professional solutions to their growing clientele in the tri-state area and beyond. Paul and Joe were also concerned about making certain that their team members had expanded career development opportunities at Mercer Advisors, which is our calling card. At Mercer Advisors, we are dedicated to the success and development of everyone at Mercer Advisors and it's one of our guiding principles. This is a true win-win transaction."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "Mercer Advisors and Mallard share the same mission and vision of serving our clients at the highest level and putting clients' best interests first. This high cultural fit is the foundation for any successful union of firms, as we share the same vision for how clients should be served. We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors team and look forward to working together to deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management and financial planning firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), and Regis Acquisitions, Inc. (RIA). Both are majority owned by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has over 890 employees, and operates nationally through 80+ locations across the country. Mercer Advisors manages $48 billion in client assets. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com

Company statistics as of May 31, 2023. AUM data refers to client assets under management (AUM) and client assets under advisement (AUA) by both Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Management Company. Regis Management Company is a tradename used by Regis Acquisition, Inc. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc. are affiliated SEC registered investment advisers and deliver investment advisory and family office related services. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc., are subsidiaries of Mercer Advisors Inc., a parent company not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its Advanced Services Law Group, Inc. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would engage directly. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. MAIS provides individual life, disability, long term care coverage, and property and casualty coverage through various insurance companies.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Mercer Global Advisors Inc.