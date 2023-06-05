Mercer Advisors Acquires RMR Wealth Advisors, LLC

Expanding Mercer Advisors' Central U.S. Presence

DENVER, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of RMR Wealth Advisors, LLC (hereinafter "RMR"). RMR is a comprehensive wealth management firm located in Madison, Wisconsin. RMR was founded in 2009 by Erik Mikkelson CFP®, who is a co-owner of the company along with Doug Giageos CFP®, CFA®, and Lisa Sowls. The owners, along with a team of advisors and service professionals, serve over 150 clients with assets under management ("AUM") of approximately $350 million.

According to RMR: "Our mission is to partner with you (our clients) to assist in finding meaningful purpose, clarity and direction for the accumulation, management and use of your money. We have structured our business as a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) believing it to be the best way to provide extraordinary and genuine services, always keeping your interests first. We take our fiduciary duty seriously, going beyond basic concepts of honesty, good faith, and fair dealing with each of our clients."

RMR Founder Erik Mikkelson stated: "Since we opened our doors for business, we have been focused on serving our clients with excellence specializing in comprehensive retirement planning, wealth management, family financial services and business advice for professionals, business owners and other family business clients, as well as those committed to a long-term wealth accumulation strategy. As stewards of our clients' capital, we knew we had a responsibility to continually look to the future, focusing on what is best for our clients and ensuring there was a thoughtful strategy in place for our team to do so for decades to come. Through this process, we realized we had hit a growth inflection point and had to either significantly reinvest in the company or join a firm that had already successfully created the scale and leverage, as well as the expanded service offering, we were looking for. We were introduced to David Barton, Vice Chairman at Mercer Advisors who heads up the company's merger and acquisition activity. As Dave described their company history and in-house family office service offering including estate planning, tax consulting and return preparation, and corporate trustee services, we knew Mercer Advisors was right for our clients, staff and for ownership. We are thrilled to be joining Mercer Advisors!"

David Barton, Vice Chairman, who led the acquisition of RMR on behalf of Mercer Advisors stated: "Erik, Douglas and Lisa have built a high-service family office solution for their clientele. In this way they looked a lot like Mercer Advisors, and we shared the same mission, vision and values of putting our clients' interests first and then surrounding them with a panoply of professionals to help provide outsized results for them. In short, they are a great fit and add a great team to our already deep bench of talent."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "RMR has built an impressive business and are well-respected professionals in their community. Their reputation is excellent. For us, their blue-chip people and offering combine for a high cultural fit between our two firms. We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors team and look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management and financial planning firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), and Regis Acquisitions, Inc. (RIA). Both are majority owned by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has over 890 employees, and operates nationally through 80+ offices across the country. Mercer Advisors manages over $48 billion in client assets. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com

Data as of April 30, 2023. AUM includes affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries.

"Mercer Advisors" is a brand name comprising Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Management Company. Regis Management Company is a tradename used by Regis Acquisition, Inc. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc. are affiliated SEC registered investment advisers and deliver investment advisory and family office related services. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc., are subsidiaries of Mercer Advisors Inc., a parent company not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its Advanced Services Law Group, Inc. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would engage directly.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Mercer Global Advisors Inc.