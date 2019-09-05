Mercer Advisors Acquires Sage Future Financial, LLC

DENVER, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Sage Future Financial, LLC ("Sage"), a respected wealth management RIA located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, serving approximately 45 high net worth households with assets under management (AUM) of approximately $100 million.

The addition of Sage augments Mercer Advisors' already strong presence in the Southwest with three offices in Texas, and another in Arizona. More importantly, it marks Mercer Advisors' entrance to the coveted New Mexico territory. The Sage acquisition brings the firm's total offices to 44 and increases Mercer Advisors' total AUM to over $16.5B billion.

Sage was founded by Donna Skeels Cygan, CFP®, MBA who has over 20 years of experience with delivering comprehensive financial planning advice to her high net worth clientele.

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors said, "Donna is a great addition to the team. With the successful business she has built, we are now able to partner with her to grow our collective presence throughout New Mexico, a very desirable market."

Commenting on the transaction, President Donna Skeels Cygan stated: "I'm very excited to be joining the Mercer Advisors team and our combination presents an opportunity to drive market share in my beautiful home state of New Mexico. Mercer Advisors' "Family Office" business model with in-house estate planning lawyers, tax return professionals and corporate trustee services is a great value add and complements my philosophy of holistically serving all my clients' financial needs. Dave Barton, Vice Chairman leading Mercer Advisors' Mergers and Acquisition activities, and I agree high net worth clients want a one-stop shop, one phone call solution in a time-starved society. As he often states, 'Mercer Advisors' Mayo Clinic approach to client care implemented by our vast array of different subject matter experts results in best in industry customer solutions and financial fitness.' Mercer Advisors is the best home for me and my clients, I couldn't be more excited."

David Barton, added, "Donna is a huge addition to our team. She's not only a noted author with her successful book, "The Joy of Financial Security," but is also a sought after thought leader and columnist in the financial planning community. She's been recognized by Financial Planning Magazine as one of the top financial advisors in the United States on multiple occasions and we share an unwavering commitment to do right by our clients by putting their interests first. Likewise, Donna believes in holistic client care, e.g., making estate and tax planning guidance integral to effective financial planning ~ she's doing it now. This was a great cultural fit with complementary and compatible business models."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, asset protection expertise, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $16.5 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 370 employees, and operates nationally through 44 offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of September 5, 2019. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries.

