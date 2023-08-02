Mercer Advisors Acquires Steward Wealth Management, LLC

The union expands Mercer Advisors' Texas Presence and deepens advisory talent providing tax and estate planning guidance

DENVER, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Steward Wealth Management, LLC (hereinafter "Steward"). Steward is a comprehensive wealth management firm located in Colleyville, Texas that provides guidance to help their clients connect the dots of financial planning, investments, tax, and estate planning. Steward was founded by Dustin Stiefel, and Vince Hawkins in 2005. Steward has an exceptionally strong cadre of professionals serving approximately 340 clients with assets under management ("AUM") of approximately $680 million.

Steward provides comprehensive wealth management services to their clients anchoring on financial planning. Dustin Stiefel, Co-Founder, stated: "At Steward, our planning starts with a written, goal-based plan. We spend quality time with our clients to ensure we understand their financial objectives and work backwards from end goals to the present in determining the appropriate strategies to help accomplish those goals. We simulate thousands of possible lifetime-return scenarios to provide the highest statistical probability of attaining their financial goals. While this approach cannot guarantee success, it does serve as the written road map to guide and assist clients to attain their stated objectives."

Co-Founder Vince Hawkins added: "Dustin and I, along with our terrific team, work together to provide our clients a high-quality customer experience delivering the best financial advice through our talented team of highly credentialed professionals. As my Partners and I planned for the future, we realized we needed to add scale as well as adding more services for our clients. We were introduced to David Barton, Vice Chairman, who heads up M&A for Mercer Advisors. After meeting with David Barton, we found a wonderful cultural fit between our two organizations and loved the fact that they offer, in-house estate planning, tax planning and return preparation, among other services. Like us, Mercer Advisors is dedicated to helping their clients achieve economic freedom, and they have put their money where their mouth is ~ around the client. We are extremely excited to be joining the Mercer Advisors' Team."

David Barton, who led the acquisition of Steward on behalf of Mercer Advisors, stated: "Dustin and Vince have built a high-quality business staffed by an exceptional team of professionals. In our industry, you are only as good as your people, and their people, like our people, are top-notch. The winners in our opinion, are the clients. Steward is a respected and fast-growing firm, and they significantly bolster our Texas presence."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "Steward has an excellent reputation for providing guidance for their clients that integrates financial planning, investments, tax, and estate planning. The Steward team will join our strong team in Texas and will elevate our position to one of the leading independent RIAs in the state. We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors team and look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management and financial planning firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), and Regis Acquisitions, Inc. (RIA). Both are majority owned by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has {figure} employees, and operates nationally through over 70locations across the country. Mercer Advisors manages $48 billion in client assets. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Company statistics as of June 30, 2023. AUM data refers to client assets under management (AUM) and client assets under advisement (AUA) by both Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Management Company. Regis Management Company is a tradename used by Regis Acquisition, Inc. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc. are affiliated SEC registered investment advisers and deliver investment advisory and family office related services. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc., are subsidiaries of Mercer Advisors Inc., a parent company not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its Advanced Services Law Group, Inc. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would engage directly. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. MAIS provides individual life, disability, long term care coverage, and property and casualty coverage through various insurance companies.

