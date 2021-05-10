Merchant McIntyre Named a Top Performing Lobbying Firm by Bloomberg Government Tweet this

In 2020, Merchant McIntyre helped its clients secure tens of millions of dollars for initiatives that educate people, heal people, feed people, and train people for new jobs. Merchant McIntyre's clients are partnering with the federal government to increase access to quality, affordable education and healthcare, train workers for employment in high-demand fields, address food insecurity, support mental health and substance use disorder needs in communities, and much more.

"Our people are passionate about helping our clients fulfill their missions. We grind day-in and day-out to help our clients secure the funding and legislative support they need to serve their communities," said Katie Peterson, Partner and General Counsel. "We're especially proud of their accomplishments in 2020 and know that 2021 will bring even greater impact for those we serve."

For further information on Bloomberg Government and the "Top Performing Lobbying Firms of 2020" report, please refer to https://www.bloombergindustry.com/press-releases/bloomberg-government-analysis-of-top-performing-lobbying-firms-finds-record-revenue-in-2020/

Merchant McIntyre Associates is the leading federal government relations agency serving nonprofits and for-profit corporations that resonate with our values. Since 1994, MM professionals have excelled at achieving our clients' federal funding, legislative, regulatory, and policy objectives.

Our bipartisan agency is comprised of former Congressional staff, Executive Branch officials, grant writers, subject matter experts, and marketing professionals. Because we know how Washington works, we know how to make Washington work for you.

