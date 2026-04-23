Merchant McIntyre Named Top Lobbying Firm by Bloomberg Government

Designated as "Standout Firm"

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchant McIntyre (MM) has once again been recognized as a Top Lobbying Firm by Bloomberg Government and named among a select group of "standout firms" in the 2025 report. This designation highlights the firm's sustained growth, industry-leading performance, and long-term client retention.

Bloomberg Government's "standout firm" recognition is reserved for firms that demonstrate exceptional performance across key metrics, including sustained growth and long-term client retention. For Merchant McIntyre, this distinction reflects a core principle of the firm's work: building enduring client relationships and delivering results-driven advocacy over time. MM's continued growth, coupled with high client retention, underscores its ability to provide effective, strategic guidance in an increasingly complex political environment.

Merchant McIntyre (MM) recognized as a 2025 Top Lobbying Firm by Bloomberg Government and named a "standout firm". Post this

"Our success is driven by the success of our clients," said Brent Merchant, Principal and Co-Founder. "We serve some of the best local government and nonprofit healthcare and education organizations across the country. We're proud to support our clients' projects and government relations priorities to drive positive impact in their communities."

MM serves as a trusted government relations advisor to nonprofits and local governments across the country, helping organizations navigate federal legislation, policy, and programs to secure results that advance their missions.

The work that contributed to this recognition is already well underway in 2026, with hundreds of millions of dollars now in the pipeline for infrastructure, economic and workforce development, health care, education, and social service programs through federal grant and appropriations requests. MM's partner organizations are advocating for their priorities in Washington this spring, engaging directly with their Congressional delegation, key committees, and federal agencies.

"Merchant McIntyre's professionals are bringing their deep expertise in the federal appropriations and grants process to develop high-quality, impactful projects for consideration by federal funders," said Katie Peterson, Partner and General Counsel. "We appreciate the engagement of so many Members, congressional staffers, and agency leaders working to support these critical initiatives in the communities we serve."

Looking ahead, Merchant McIntyre's best-in-class federal forecasting capabilities are helping clients design competitive applications for soon-to-be-released grant programs at the Departments of Transportation, Health and Human Services, and Justice, as well as the Employment and Training Administration, Economic Development Administration, Bureau for Health Workforce, Administration for Children and Families, the National Science Foundation, among others. As wins are secured, MM experts are helping clients navigate the evolving federal grant administration and compliance requirements, ensuring positive impact and return-on-investment.

Merchant McIntyre is grateful for its inclusion as a "standout firm" in the 2025 Bloomberg Government Top Lobbying Firms Report. Its successes, growth, and best-in-class client retention are due primarily to the quality of the nonprofit organizations it represents. MM will continue to advance client priorities through targeted agency engagement, ongoing appropriations advocacy, and preparation for upcoming federal funding opportunities throughout 2026, into 2027, and beyond.

SOURCE Merchant McIntyre Associates