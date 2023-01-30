Merchants Bancorp Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Merchants Bancorp

Jan 30, 2023, 16:05 ET

  • Full year 2022 net income of $219.7 million decreased 3% compared to 2021
  • Full year 2022 diluted earnings per common share of $4.47 decreased 6% compared to 2021
  • Fourth quarter 2022 net income of $57.2 million increased 4% compared to fourth quarter of 2021 and decreased 2% compared to the third quarter 2022
  • Fourth quarter 2022 diluted earnings per common share of $1.12 decreased 2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and decreased 8% compared to the third quarter of 2022
  • Total assets of $12.6 billion increased 5% compared to September 30, 2022, and increased 12% compared to December 31, 2021
  • Loans receivable of $7.4 billion, net of allowance for credit losses on loans, increased $0.5 billion, or 7%, compared to September 30, 2022, and increased $1.7 billion, or 29% compared to December 31, 2021
  • Net interest margin was 3.13% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2.70% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 3.05% in the third quarter of 2022
  • Efficiency ratio was 31.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 33.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 30.5% in the third quarter of 2022
  • Tangible book value per common share of $21.88 increased 22% compared to $17.96 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and increased 5% compared to $20.78 in the third quarter of 2022
  • On November 3, 2022, the Company completed a $284 million securitization of 16 multi-family mortgage loans through a Freddie Mac-sponsored Q-Series transaction

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported fourth quarter 2022 net income of $57.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.12.  This compared to $55.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.14 in the fourth quarter of 2021, and compared to $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.22 in the third quarter of 2022.

"We had a strong finish to 2022, on the heels of a $1.2 billion multi-family loan securitization and a $142.5 million preferred capital raise in the last quarter to support the loan growth in our pipeline.  We continued our momentum of loan growth and executed our strategy to add shareholder value in any economic or interest rate environment.  Tangible book value grew by 22%, to $21.88 per share during 2022 and our efficiency ratio remained at an industry-leading 31.3% for the year.  The Company continues to enhance its product offerings and is well positioned to continue delivering superior results for the foreseeable future," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants. 

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "Our team has surpassed all expectations in 2022 by providing strong results and new opportunities to add value to our customers.  Their focus and dedication to executing well in a dynamic interest rate environment has led to our continued success and excitement about what is on the horizon in 2023."  

Net income for the fourth quarter 2022 increased by $2.0 million, or 4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $22.7 million, or 31% increase in net interest income that was partially offset by a $17.2 million, or 60%, decrease in gain on sale of loans and a $3.8 million, or 148%, increase in provision for credit losses.

Net income for the fourth quarter 2022 decreased by $1.3 million, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $6.2 million, or 21%, decrease in noninterest income, a $4.2 million increase in provision for credit losses, and a $2.2 million, or 6%, increase in noninterest expense that was partially offset by a $10.0 million, or 12% increase in net interest income.  

Total Assets
Total assets of $12.6 billion at December 31, 2022 increased 5%, compared to September 30, 2022, and increased 12%, compared to December 31, 2021.  Increases compared to both periods were primarily due to significant growth in the multi-family and healthcare loan portfolios, as well as an increase in held to maturity securities that were acquired in connection with the Company's loan sales and securitizations.

Return on average assets was 1.84% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2.02% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.05% for the third quarter of 2022.

Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses on loans of $44.0 million at December 31, 2022 increased $5.0 million compared to September 30, 2022 and increased $12.7 million compared to December 31, 2021.  The increases were primarily due to growth in the multi-family, commercial, residential, and healthcare loan portfolios, as well as revisions to market forecasts for unemployment and home price indices. 

Non-performing loans were $26.7 million, or 0.38%, of loans receivable at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.38% at September 30, 2022 and 0.01% at December 31, 2021.  The increase compared to both periods was primarily due to the delinquency of one healthcare customer that is fully collateralized and full payment is expected.

Total Deposits
Total deposits of $10.1 billion at December 31, 2022 decreased $248.1 million, or 2%, compared to September 30, 2022, and increased $1.1 billion, or 12%, compared to December 31, 2021. The decrease compared September 30, 2022, was primarily due to a decrease in demand deposit accounts that was partially offset by an increase in certificates of deposits.  The increase compared to December 31, 2021, was primarily due to an increase in brokered certificates of deposit that was partially offset by a decrease in demand accounts.

Total brokered deposits of $2.8 billion at December 31, 2022 increased $544.1 million, or 25%, from September 30, 2022 and increased $603.0 million, or 28%, from December 31, 2021. Brokered deposits represented 27% of total deposits at December 31, 2022 compared to 22% of total deposits at September 30, 2022 and 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2021.  As of December 31, 2022, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 73 days, with none exceeding 180 days.

The Company continues to offer new products, such as adjustable-rate certificates of deposits, to minimize interest rate risks by aligning the rate and duration characteristics of its deposit and loan portfolios.

Liquidity
Cash balances of $226.2 million at December 31, 2022 decreased by $97.8 million compared to September 30, 2022 and decreased by $806.5 million compared to December 31, 2021.  The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $3.1 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $2.8 billion at September 30, 2022 and $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021.  This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022 and 2021

Net Interest Income of $95.4 million increased $22.7 million, or 31% compared to $72.7 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale, as well as securities held to maturity, which were partially offset by higher interest rates on deposits and borrowings. 

  • Interest rate spread of 2.69% increased 7 basis points compared to 2.62%.
  • Net interest margin of 3.13% increased 43 basis points compared to 2.70%.

Interest Income of $181.4 million increased 120% compared to $82.6 million, reflecting an increase in both yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale, as well as new balances in securities held to maturity. 

  • Average balances of $10.3 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 14% compared to $9.1 billion.
  • Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 6.34% increased 297 basis points compared to 3.37%.

Interest Expense of $86.0 million increased $76.2 million, or 774%, compared to $9.8 million.  Interest expense on deposits of $81.1 million increased $72.6 million, or 855%, compared $8.5 million, primarily reflecting higher rates on interest bearing checking, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

  • Average balances of $10.0 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 20% compared to $8.3 billion.
  • Average interest rates of 3.22% for interest-bearing deposits increased 281 basis points compared to 0.41%.

Noninterest Income of $23.0 million decreased $17.3 million, or 43%, compared to $40.3 million, primarily due to a $17.2 million decrease in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in loan servicing fees.

  • The decrease in gain on sale of loans was associated with a business mix shift in multi-family lending, from volumes sold in the secondary market towards those maintained on the balance sheet.
  • Loan servicing fees included a $0.2 million negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, with a $0.6 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $0.4 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $1.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, of which $0.9 million was in the Banking segment and $1.0 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Noninterest Expense of $37.1 million decreased $0.5 million, or 1%, compared to $37.6 million, primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits from lower commissions on gain on sale of loans. 

  • The efficiency ratio of 31.3% decreased 197 basis points compared to 33.3%.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022

Net Interest Income of $95.4 million increased $10.0 million, or 12% compared to $85.4 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale that were partially offset by higher interest rates and average balances on deposits and borrowings.

  • Interest rate spread of 2.69% decreased 8 basis points compared to 2.77%.
  • Net interest margin of 3.13% increased 8 basis points compared to 3.05%.

Interest Income of $181.4 million increased $47.3 million, or 35%, compared to $134.1 million, reflecting an increase in yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale, as well as an increase in balances of securities held to maturity.

  • Average balances of $10.3 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased $54.5 million, or 1%, compared to $10.2 billion.
  • Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 6.34% increased 134 basis points compared to 5.00%.

Interest Expense of $86.0 million increased $37.3 million, or 77%, compared to $48.7 million.  Interest expense on deposits of $81.1 million increased $36.1 million, or 80%, compared to $45.0 million, reflecting higher interest rates on interest bearing checking, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

  • Average balances of $10.0 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased $1.0 billion, or 11%, compared to $9.0 billion.
  • Average interest rates of 3.22% for interest-bearing deposits increased 124 basis points compared to 1.98%.

Noninterest Income of $23.0 million decreased $6.2 million, or 21%, compared $29.2 million, primarily due to a $5.5 million, or 67% decrease in loan servicing fees related to lower fair market value adjustments to mortgage servicing rights, and a $2.1 million, or 16%, decrease in gain on sale of loans.

  • The decrease in gain on sale of loans was associated with lower volume in the secondary market for multi-family loans.
  • Loan servicing fees included a $0.2 million negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, with a $0.6 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $0.4 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $4.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, of which $0.9 million was in the Banking segment and $3.7 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Noninterest Expense of $37.1 million increased $2.2 million, or 6%, compared to $35.0 million, primarily due to increases in professional fees related to growth in the low-income housing tax credit syndication business.

  • The efficiency ratio of 31.3% increased 80 basis points compared to 30.5%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking.  Merchants Bancorp, with $12.6 billion in assets and $10.1 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2022, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)













December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Assets









Cash and due from banks

$              22,170

$              13,796

$              10,714

$                9,853

$              14,030

Interest-earning demand accounts

203,994

310,165

247,432

401,668

1,018,584

Cash and cash equivalents

226,164

323,961

258,146

411,521

1,032,614

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

3,464

3,497

3,520

4,798

5,888

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

154,194

137,448

323,046

324,280

569,239

Securities available for sale

323,337

322,069

336,814

314,266

310,629

Securities held to maturity 

1,119,078

1,005,487



Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

39,130

39,130

39,130

28,804

29,588

Loans held for sale (includes $82,192, $68,785, $41,991, $14,567
and $48,583, respectively, at fair value)

2,910,576

2,844,750

2,759,116

2,289,094

3,303,199

Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of
$44,014, $38,996,  $37,474, $32,102 and $31,344, respectively

7,426,858

6,919,128

7,033,203

5,976,960

5,751,319

Premises and equipment, net

35,438

35,492

35,085

34,559

31,212

Servicing rights

146,248

144,984

130,710

121,036

110,348

Interest receivable

56,262

40,170

26,184

23,499

24,103

Goodwill 

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

Intangible assets, net

1,186

1,307

1,441

1,574

1,707

Other assets and receivables

157,447

145,454

123,815

104,356

92,947

Total assets

$       12,615,227

$       11,978,722

$       11,086,055

$         9,650,592

$       11,278,638

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









  Liabilities









Deposits









Noninterest-bearing

$            326,875

$            315,868

$            444,461

$            461,193

$            641,442

Interest-bearing

9,744,470

10,003,611

7,855,277

7,014,628

8,341,171

Total deposits

10,071,345

10,319,479

8,299,738

7,475,821

8,982,613

Borrowings 

930,392

97,279

1,440,904

879,929

1,033,954

Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

19,613

19,124

19,414

30,695

19,170

Other liabilities

134,138

130,250

97,460

75,644

87,492

Total liabilities

11,155,488

10,566,132

9,857,516

8,462,089

10,123,229

Commitments and  Contingencies









Shareholders' Equity









Common stock, without par value









Authorized - 75,000,000 shares, 75,000,000 shares, 75,000,000
shares, 50,000,000 shares and 50,000,000 shares









Issued and outstanding  - 43,113,127 shares, 43,109,578 shares,
43,106,505 shares, 43,267,776 shares and 43,180,079 shares

137,781

137,226

136,671

137,882

137,565

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized









7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference









Authorized - 3,500,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
preference









Authorized - 125,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to
5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
preference









Authorized - 200,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to
7,847,233 depositary shares) 

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
preference









Authorized - 300,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to
5,700,000 depositary shares) 

137,459

137,371



Retained earnings

832,871

787,530

737,789

694,776

657,149

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,521)

(11,686)

(8,070)

(6,304)

(1,454)

Total shareholders' equity

1,459,739

1,412,590

1,228,539

1,188,503

1,155,409

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$       12,615,227

$       11,978,722

$       11,086,055

$         9,650,592

$       11,278,638

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)
















Three Months Ended

Change


December 31, 

September 30,

December 31, 

4Q22

4Q22


2022

2022

2021

vs. 3Q22

vs. 4Q21

Interest Income












Loans

$

164,682

$

129,101

$

77,113

28 %

114 %

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

2,551

2,162

4,018

18 %

-37 %

Investment securities:












Available for sale - taxable

704

485

1,007

45 %

-30 %

Available for sale - tax exempt





9


-100 %

Held to maturity

11,412

970


1076 %

100 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

288

379

177

-24 %

63 %

Other

1,802

1,015

261

78 %

590 %

Total interest income

181,439

134,112

82,585

35 %

120 %

Interest Expense












Deposits

81,062

45,002

8,492

80 %

855 %

Borrowed funds

4,967

3,725

1,350

33 %

268 %

Total interest expense

86,029

48,727

9,842

77 %

774 %

Net Interest Income

95,410

85,385

72,743

12 %

31 %

Provision for credit losses

6,407

2,225

2,585

188 %

148 %

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

89,003

83,160

70,158

7 %

27 %

Noninterest Income












Gain on sale of loans

11,267

13,354

28,430

-16 %

-60 %

Loan servicing fees, net

2,691

8,169

1,382

-67 %

95 %

Mortgage warehouse fees

1,081

1,105

2,469

-2 %

-56 %

Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)





191


-100 %

Syndication and asset management fees

4,207

3,073

5,329

37 %

-21 %

Other income

3,736

3,485

2,470

7 %

51 %

Total noninterest income

22,982

29,186

40,271

-21 %

-43 %

Noninterest Expense












Salaries and employee benefits

22,290

23,027

25,387

-3 %

-12 %

Loan expenses

1,082

1,226

1,479

-12 %

-27 %

Occupancy and equipment

2,377

1,967

2,069

21 %

15 %

Professional fees

3,739

2,429

3,325

54 %

12 %

Deposit insurance expense

1,279

755

705

69 %

81 %

Technology expense

1,417

1,325

1,123

7 %

26 %

Other expense

4,925

4,222

3,558

17 %

38 %

Total noninterest expense

37,109

34,951

37,646

6 %

-1 %

Income Before Income Taxes

74,876

77,395

72,783

-3 %

3 %

Provision for income taxes (2)

17,720

18,907

17,582

-6 %

1 %

Net Income

$

57,156

$

58,488

$

55,201

-2 %

4 %

   Dividends on preferred stock

(8,797)

(5,729)

(5,728)

54 %

54 %

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$

48,359

$

52,759

$

49,473

-8 %

-2 %

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

1.12

$

1.22

$

1.15

-8 %

-3 %

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

1.12

$

1.22

$

1.14

-8 %

-2 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding












Basic

43,111,353

43,107,975

43,179,377



Diluted

43,274,758

43,258,925

43,399,064

















(1) Includes $0, $0, and $191 respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.






(2) Includes $0, $0, and $(46) respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.






Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)











Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

Change

Interest Income







Loans

$

451,973

$

293,830

54 %

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

8,407

12,746

-34 %

Investment securities:







Available for sale - taxable

2,807

3,309

-15 %

Available for sale - tax exempt



41

-100 %

Held to maturity

12,382


100 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

1,220

1,143

7 %

Other

4,044

817

395 %

Total interest income

480,833

311,886

54 %

Interest Expense







Deposits

149,645

28,256

430 %

Borrowed funds

12,637

5,636

124 %

Total interest expense

162,282

33,892

379 %

Net Interest Income

318,551

277,994

15 %

Provision for credit losses

17,295

5,012

245 %

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

301,256

272,982

10 %

Noninterest Income







Gain on sale of loans

64,150

111,185

-42 %

Loan servicing fees, net

30,198

16,373

84 %

Mortgage warehouse fees

5,394

12,396

-56 %

Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)



191

-100 %

Syndication and asset management fees

9,493

6,507

46 %

Other income

16,701

10,681

56 %

Total noninterest income

125,936

157,333

-20 %

Noninterest Expense







Salaries and employee benefits

89,085

85,727

4 %

Loan expenses

4,703

7,657

-39 %

Occupancy and equipment

8,169

7,365

11 %

Professional fees

9,065

5,427

67 %

Deposit insurance expense

3,463

2,691

29 %

Technology expense

5,282

4,200

26 %

Other expense

16,283

12,318

32 %

Total noninterest expense

136,050

125,385

9 %

Income Before Income Taxes

291,142

304,930

-5 %

Provision for income taxes (2)

71,421

77,826

-8 %

Net Income

$

219,721

$

227,104

-3 %

   Dividends on preferred stock

(25,983)

(20,873)

24 %

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$

193,738

$

206,231

-6 %

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

4.49

$

4.78

-6 %

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

4.47

$

4.76

-6 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding







Basic

43,164,477

43,172,078

Diluted

43,316,904

43,325,303










(1) Includes $0 and $191 respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.

(2) Includes $0 and $(46) respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.



Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)
















Three Months Ended

Change



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

4Q22

4Q22 



2022

2022

2021

vs. 3Q22

vs. 4Q21













Noninterest expense

$                  37,109

$                    34,951

$           37,646

6 %

-1 %













Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)

95,410

85,385

72,743

12 %

31 %

Noninterest income

22,982

29,186

40,271

-21 %

-43 %

Total income

$                118,392

$                  114,571

$         113,014

3 %

5 %













Efficiency ratio

31.34 %

30.51 %

33.31 %

83

bps

(197)

bps


























Average assets

$           12,457,893

$             11,437,805

$    10,945,026

9 %

14 %

Net income

57,156

58,488

55,201

-2 %

4 %

Return on average assets before annualizing

0.46 %

0.51 %

0.50 %




Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00




Return on average assets

1.84 %

2.05 %

2.02 %

(21)

bps

(18)

bps













Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)

20.81 %

23.92 %

26.04 %

(311)

bps

(523)

bps













Tangible book value per common share (1)

$                    21.88

$                      20.78

$             17.96

5 %

22 %













Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)

7.49 %

7.49 %

6.89 %

-

bps

60

bps













Consolidated ratios











Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)

12.0

%

12.5

%

N/A




Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)

11.6

%

12.1

%

N/A




Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)

7.6

%

7.8

%

N/A




Tier I capital/average assets(2)

11.7

%

12.3

%

10.4

%















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:








(2) As defined by regulatory agencies; December 31, 2022 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.  













Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's
financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of
limitations.  As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP,
and they are not necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to
non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible
common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation
of total assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets.  Tangible book value per
share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.     





























Three Months Ended

Change



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

4Q22

4Q22



2022

2022

2021

vs. 3Q22

vs. 4Q21













Net income

$                  57,156

$                    58,488

$           55,201

-2 %

4 %

Less: preferred stock dividends  

(8,797)

(5,729)

(5,728)

54 %

54 %

Net income available to common shareholders

$                  48,359

$                    52,759

$           49,473

-8 %

-2 %













Average shareholders' equity

$             1,445,995

$               1,267,160

$      1,139,714

14 %

27 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles

(17,094)

(17,228)

(17,626)

-1 %

-3 %

Less: average preferred stock

(499,529)

(367,726)

(362,149)

36 %

38 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$                929,372

$                  882,206

$         759,939

5 %

22 %













Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00




Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

20.81 %

23.92 %

26.04 %

(311)

bps

(523)

bps













Total equity

$             1,459,739

$               1,412,590

$      1,155,409

3 %

26 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(17,031)

(17,152)

(17,552)

-1 %

-3 %

Less: preferred stock

(499,608)

(499,520)

(362,149)


38 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$                943,100

$                  895,918

$         775,708

5 %

22 %













Assets

$           12,615,227

$             11,978,722

$    11,278,638

5 %

12 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(17,031)

(17,152)

(17,552)

-1 %

-3 %

Tangible assets

$           12,598,196

$             11,961,570

$    11,261,086

5 %

12 %













Ending common shares

43,113,127

43,109,578

43,180,079

















Tangible book value per common share

$                    21.88

$                      20.78

$             17.96

5 %

22 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets

7.49 %

7.49 %

6.89 %

-

bps

60

bps

Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)












Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2022

2021

Change









Noninterest expense

$         136,050

$        125,385

9 %









Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)

318,551

277,994

15 %

Noninterest income

125,936

157,333

-20 %

Total income

$         444,487

$        435,327

2 %









Efficiency ratio

30.61 %

28.80 %

181

bps


















Average assets

$    11,044,889

$   10,188,953

8 %

Net income

219,721

227,104

-3 %

Return on average assets before annualizing

1.99 %

2.23 %


Annualization factor

1.00

1.00


Return on average assets

1.99 %

2.23 %

(24)

bps









Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)

22.50 %

30.10 %

(760)

bps









Tangible book value per common share (1)

$             21.88

$            17.96

22 %









Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)

7.49 %

6.89 %

60

bps









(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:














Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's
financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of
limitations.  As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP,
and they are not necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to
non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible common
equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total
assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is
calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.     












Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2022

2021

Change









Net income

$         219,721

$        227,104

-3 %

Less: preferred stock dividends  

(25,983)

(20,873)

24 %

Net income available to common shareholders

$         193,738

$        206,231

-6 %









Average shareholders' equity

$      1,276,443

$     1,028,834

24 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles

(17,293)

(17,841)

-3 %

Less: average preferred stock

(398,182)

(325,904)

22 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$         860,968

$        685,089

26 %









Annualization factor

1.00

1.00


Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

22.50 %

30.10 %

(760)

bps









Total equity

$      1,459,739

$     1,155,409

26 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(17,031)

(17,552)

-3 %

Less: preferred stock

(499,608)

(362,149)

38 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$         943,100

$        775,708

22 %









Assets

$    12,615,227

$   11,278,638

12 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(17,031)

(17,552)

-3 %

Tangible assets

$    12,598,196

$   11,261,086

12 %









Ending common shares

43,113,127

43,180,079











Tangible book value per common share

$             21.88

$            17.96

22 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets

7.49 %

6.89 %

60

bps

Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Interest

Rate 

Balance

Interest

Rate 

Balance

Interest

Rate 

Assets:






















Interest-bearing deposits, and other

$       225,274

$    2,090

3.68 %

$      211,653

$     1,394

2.61 %

$        698,263

$       438

0.25 %

Securities available for sale - taxable

323,510

704

0.86 %

331,796

485

0.58 %

308,581

1,007

1.29 %

Securities available for sale - tax exempt





1,204

9

2.97 %

Securities held to maturity

1,002,446

11,412

4.52 %

98,363

970

3.91 %


Mortgage loans in process of securitization

234,248

2,551

4.32 %

235,230

2,162

3.65 %

621,946

4,018

2.56 %

Loans and loans held for sale

10,299,795

164,682

6.34 %

10,245,294

129,101

5.00 %

9,064,880

77,113

3.37 %

     Total interest-earning assets

12,085,273

181,439

5.96 %

11,122,336

134,112

4.78 %

10,694,874

82,585

3.06 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(40,339)


(39,325)


(29,801)

Noninterest-earning assets

412,959


354,794


279,953













Total assets

$  12,457,893


$  11,437,805


$    10,945,026

























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:






















Interest-bearing checking

4,520,785

37,929

3.33 %

4,207,217

21,980

2.07 %

4,325,991

2,094

0.19 %

Savings deposits

252,787

304

0.48 %

239,262

162

0.27 %

223,912

35

0.06 %

Money market 

2,745,904

23,958

3.46 %

2,523,315

13,094

2.06 %

2,528,453

5,018

0.79 %

Certificates of deposit

2,474,427

18,871

3.03 %

2,030,152

9,766

1.91 %

1,220,392

1,345

0.44 %

    Total interest-bearing deposits

9,993,903

81,062

3.22 %

8,999,946

45,002

1.98 %

8,298,748

8,492

0.41 %












Borrowings

451,467

4,967

4.36 %

588,582

3,725

2.51 %

620,173

1,350

0.86 %

    Total interest-bearing liabilities

10,445,370

86,029

3.27 %

9,588,528

48,727

2.02 %

8,918,921

9,842

0.44 %












Noninterest-bearing deposits

419,008


474,925


795,704

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

147,520


107,192


90,687













    Total liabilities

11,011,898


10,170,645


9,805,312













    Shareholders' equity

1,445,995


1,267,160


1,139,714













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  12,457,893


$  11,437,805


$    10,945,026













Net interest income

$  95,410


$   85,385


$   72,743












Net interest spread

2.69 %


2.77 %


2.62 %












Net interest-earning assets

$    1,639,903


$    1,533,808


$     1,775,953













Net interest margin

3.13 %


3.05 %


2.70 %












Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities

115.70 %


116.00 %


119.91 %

Supplemental Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)


















Net Income

Net Income




Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended




December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,




2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Segment












Multi-family Mortgage Banking


$            10,228

$          13,366

$             14,124

$         54,642

$         51,504

Mortgage Warehousing


11,776

11,801

21,311

48,604

95,159

Banking


40,181

39,344

22,629

134,221

90,858

Other


(5,029)

(6,023)

(2,863)

(17,746)

(10,417)

Total


$            57,156

$          58,488

$             55,201

$       219,721

$       227,104
































Total Assets








December 31,

September 30,

December 31,








2022

2022

2021




Segment












Multi-family Mortgage Banking


$          351,274

$        343,443

$           296,129




Mortgage Warehousing


2,519,810

2,735,278

3,977,537




Banking


9,587,544

8,760,416

6,929,565




Other


156,599

139,585

75,407




Total


$     12,615,227

$   11,978,722

$      11,278,638




































Gain on Sale of Loans

Gain on Sale of Loans




Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended




December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,




2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Loan Type












Multi-family


10,241

$          12,002

$             24,797

$         56,819

$         93,350

Single-family


132

138

1,086

1,133

8,763

Small Business Association (SBA)


894

1,214

2,547

6,198

9,072

Total


$            11,267

$          13,354

$             28,430

$         64,150

$       111,185
































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale








December 31,

September 30,

December 31,








2022

2022

2021


















Mortgage warehouse lines of credit


$          464,785

$        815,084

$           781,437




Residential real estate


1,178,401

1,030,075

843,101




Multi-family financing


3,135,535

2,766,950

2,702,042




Healthcare financing


1,604,341

1,429,675

826,157




Commercial and commercial real estate (1)


978,661

810,731

520,199




Agricultural production and real estate


95,651

91,913

97,060




Consumer and margin loans


13,498

13,696

12,667








7,470,872

6,958,124

5,782,663




    Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

44,014

38,996

31,344




Loans receivable


$       7,426,858

$     6,919,128

$        5,751,319


















Loans held for sale


2,910,576

2,844,750

3,303,199




Total loans, net of allowance


$     10,337,434

$     9,763,878

$        9,054,518


















(1)     Includes $497.0 million and $209.8 million of revolving  lines of credit collateralized primarily by single-family mortgage servicing rights as of December
31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

SOURCE Merchants Bancorp

