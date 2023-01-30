Merchants Bancorp Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Full year 2022 net income of $219.7 million decreased 3% compared to 2021

decreased 3% compared to 2021 Full year 2022 diluted earnings per common share of $4.47 decreased 6% compared to 2021

decreased 6% compared to 2021 Fourth quarter 2022 net income of $57.2 million increased 4% compared to fourth quarter of 2021 and decreased 2% compared to the third quarter 2022

increased 4% compared to fourth quarter of 2021 and decreased 2% compared to the third quarter 2022 Fourth quarter 2022 diluted earnings per common share of $1.12 decreased 2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and decreased 8% compared to the third quarter of 2022

decreased 2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and decreased 8% compared to the third quarter of 2022 Total assets of $12.6 billion increased 5% compared to September 30, 2022 , and increased 12% compared to December 31, 2021

increased 5% compared to , and increased 12% compared to Loans receivable of $7.4 billion , net of allowance for credit losses on loans, increased $0.5 billion , or 7%, compared to September 30, 2022 , and increased $1.7 billion , or 29% compared to December 31, 2021

, net of allowance for credit losses on loans, increased , or 7%, compared to , and increased , or 29% compared to Net interest margin was 3.13% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2.70% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 3.05% in the third quarter of 2022

Efficiency ratio was 31.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 33.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 30.5% in the third quarter of 2022

Tangible book value per common share of $21.88 increased 22% compared to $17.96 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and increased 5% compared to $20.78 in the third quarter of 2022

increased 22% compared to in the fourth quarter of 2021 and increased 5% compared to in the third quarter of 2022 On November 3, 2022 , the Company completed a $284 million securitization of 16 multi-family mortgage loans through a Freddie Mac-sponsored Q-Series transaction

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported fourth quarter 2022 net income of $57.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.12. This compared to $55.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.14 in the fourth quarter of 2021, and compared to $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.22 in the third quarter of 2022.

"We had a strong finish to 2022, on the heels of a $1.2 billion multi-family loan securitization and a $142.5 million preferred capital raise in the last quarter to support the loan growth in our pipeline. We continued our momentum of loan growth and executed our strategy to add shareholder value in any economic or interest rate environment. Tangible book value grew by 22%, to $21.88 per share during 2022 and our efficiency ratio remained at an industry-leading 31.3% for the year. The Company continues to enhance its product offerings and is well positioned to continue delivering superior results for the foreseeable future," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "Our team has surpassed all expectations in 2022 by providing strong results and new opportunities to add value to our customers. Their focus and dedication to executing well in a dynamic interest rate environment has led to our continued success and excitement about what is on the horizon in 2023."

Net income for the fourth quarter 2022 increased by $2.0 million, or 4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $22.7 million, or 31% increase in net interest income that was partially offset by a $17.2 million, or 60%, decrease in gain on sale of loans and a $3.8 million, or 148%, increase in provision for credit losses.

Net income for the fourth quarter 2022 decreased by $1.3 million, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $6.2 million, or 21%, decrease in noninterest income, a $4.2 million increase in provision for credit losses, and a $2.2 million, or 6%, increase in noninterest expense that was partially offset by a $10.0 million, or 12% increase in net interest income.

Total Assets

Total assets of $12.6 billion at December 31, 2022 increased 5%, compared to September 30, 2022, and increased 12%, compared to December 31, 2021. Increases compared to both periods were primarily due to significant growth in the multi-family and healthcare loan portfolios, as well as an increase in held to maturity securities that were acquired in connection with the Company's loan sales and securitizations.

Return on average assets was 1.84% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2.02% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.05% for the third quarter of 2022.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans of $44.0 million at December 31, 2022 increased $5.0 million compared to September 30, 2022 and increased $12.7 million compared to December 31, 2021. The increases were primarily due to growth in the multi-family, commercial, residential, and healthcare loan portfolios, as well as revisions to market forecasts for unemployment and home price indices.

Non-performing loans were $26.7 million, or 0.38%, of loans receivable at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.38% at September 30, 2022 and 0.01% at December 31, 2021. The increase compared to both periods was primarily due to the delinquency of one healthcare customer that is fully collateralized and full payment is expected.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $10.1 billion at December 31, 2022 decreased $248.1 million, or 2%, compared to September 30, 2022, and increased $1.1 billion, or 12%, compared to December 31, 2021. The decrease compared September 30, 2022, was primarily due to a decrease in demand deposit accounts that was partially offset by an increase in certificates of deposits. The increase compared to December 31, 2021, was primarily due to an increase in brokered certificates of deposit that was partially offset by a decrease in demand accounts.

Total brokered deposits of $2.8 billion at December 31, 2022 increased $544.1 million, or 25%, from September 30, 2022 and increased $603.0 million, or 28%, from December 31, 2021. Brokered deposits represented 27% of total deposits at December 31, 2022 compared to 22% of total deposits at September 30, 2022 and 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 73 days, with none exceeding 180 days.

The Company continues to offer new products, such as adjustable-rate certificates of deposits, to minimize interest rate risks by aligning the rate and duration characteristics of its deposit and loan portfolios.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $226.2 million at December 31, 2022 decreased by $97.8 million compared to September 30, 2022 and decreased by $806.5 million compared to December 31, 2021. The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $3.1 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $2.8 billion at September 30, 2022 and $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 and 2021

Net Interest Income of $95.4 million increased $22.7 million, or 31% compared to $72.7 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale, as well as securities held to maturity, which were partially offset by higher interest rates on deposits and borrowings.

Interest rate spread of 2.69% increased 7 basis points compared to 2.62%.

Net interest margin of 3.13% increased 43 basis points compared to 2.70%.

Interest Income of $181.4 million increased 120% compared to $82.6 million, reflecting an increase in both yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale, as well as new balances in securities held to maturity.

Average balances of $10.3 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 14% compared to $9.1 billion .

for loans and loans held for sale increased 14% compared to . Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 6.34% increased 297 basis points compared to 3.37%.

Interest Expense of $86.0 million increased $76.2 million, or 774%, compared to $9.8 million. Interest expense on deposits of $81.1 million increased $72.6 million, or 855%, compared $8.5 million, primarily reflecting higher rates on interest bearing checking, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Average balances of $10.0 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 20% compared to $8.3 billion .

for interest-bearing deposits increased 20% compared to . Average interest rates of 3.22% for interest-bearing deposits increased 281 basis points compared to 0.41%.

Noninterest Income of $23.0 million decreased $17.3 million, or 43%, compared to $40.3 million, primarily due to a $17.2 million decrease in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in loan servicing fees.

The decrease in gain on sale of loans was associated with a business mix shift in multi-family lending, from volumes sold in the secondary market towards those maintained on the balance sheet.

Loan servicing fees included a $0.2 million negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, with a $0.6 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $0.4 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $1.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, of which $0.9 million was in the Banking segment and $1.0 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Noninterest Expense of $37.1 million decreased $0.5 million, or 1%, compared to $37.6 million, primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits from lower commissions on gain on sale of loans.

The efficiency ratio of 31.3% decreased 197 basis points compared to 33.3%.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022

Net Interest Income of $95.4 million increased $10.0 million, or 12% compared to $85.4 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale that were partially offset by higher interest rates and average balances on deposits and borrowings.

Interest rate spread of 2.69% decreased 8 basis points compared to 2.77%.

Net interest margin of 3.13% increased 8 basis points compared to 3.05%.

Interest Income of $181.4 million increased $47.3 million, or 35%, compared to $134.1 million, reflecting an increase in yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale, as well as an increase in balances of securities held to maturity.

Average balances of $10.3 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased $54.5 million , or 1%, compared to $10.2 billion .

for loans and loans held for sale increased , or 1%, compared to . Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 6.34% increased 134 basis points compared to 5.00%.

Interest Expense of $86.0 million increased $37.3 million, or 77%, compared to $48.7 million. Interest expense on deposits of $81.1 million increased $36.1 million, or 80%, compared to $45.0 million, reflecting higher interest rates on interest bearing checking, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Average balances of $10.0 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased $1.0 billion , or 11%, compared to $9.0 billion .

for interest-bearing deposits increased , or 11%, compared to . Average interest rates of 3.22% for interest-bearing deposits increased 124 basis points compared to 1.98%.

Noninterest Income of $23.0 million decreased $6.2 million, or 21%, compared $29.2 million, primarily due to a $5.5 million, or 67% decrease in loan servicing fees related to lower fair market value adjustments to mortgage servicing rights, and a $2.1 million, or 16%, decrease in gain on sale of loans.

The decrease in gain on sale of loans was associated with lower volume in the secondary market for multi-family loans.

Loan servicing fees included a $0.2 million negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, with a $0.6 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $0.4 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $4.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, of which $0.9 million was in the Banking segment and $3.7 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Noninterest Expense of $37.1 million increased $2.2 million, or 6%, compared to $35.0 million, primarily due to increases in professional fees related to growth in the low-income housing tax credit syndication business.

The efficiency ratio of 31.3% increased 80 basis points compared to 30.5%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $12.6 billion in assets and $10.1 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2022, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2022

2022

2021 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 22,170

$ 13,796

$ 10,714

$ 9,853

$ 14,030 Interest-earning demand accounts

203,994

310,165

247,432

401,668

1,018,584 Cash and cash equivalents

226,164

323,961

258,146

411,521

1,032,614 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

3,464

3,497

3,520

4,798

5,888 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

154,194

137,448

323,046

324,280

569,239 Securities available for sale

323,337

322,069

336,814

314,266

310,629 Securities held to maturity

1,119,078

1,005,487

—

—

— Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

39,130

39,130

39,130

28,804

29,588 Loans held for sale (includes $82,192, $68,785, $41,991, $14,567

and $48,583, respectively, at fair value)

2,910,576

2,844,750

2,759,116

2,289,094

3,303,199 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of

$44,014, $38,996, $37,474, $32,102 and $31,344, respectively

7,426,858

6,919,128

7,033,203

5,976,960

5,751,319 Premises and equipment, net

35,438

35,492

35,085

34,559

31,212 Servicing rights

146,248

144,984

130,710

121,036

110,348 Interest receivable

56,262

40,170

26,184

23,499

24,103 Goodwill

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845 Intangible assets, net

1,186

1,307

1,441

1,574

1,707 Other assets and receivables

157,447

145,454

123,815

104,356

92,947 Total assets

$ 12,615,227

$ 11,978,722

$ 11,086,055

$ 9,650,592

$ 11,278,638 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 326,875

$ 315,868

$ 444,461

$ 461,193

$ 641,442 Interest-bearing

9,744,470

10,003,611

7,855,277

7,014,628

8,341,171 Total deposits

10,071,345

10,319,479

8,299,738

7,475,821

8,982,613 Borrowings

930,392

97,279

1,440,904

879,929

1,033,954 Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

19,613

19,124

19,414

30,695

19,170 Other liabilities

134,138

130,250

97,460

75,644

87,492 Total liabilities

11,155,488

10,566,132

9,857,516

8,462,089

10,123,229 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 75,000,000 shares, 75,000,000 shares, 75,000,000

shares, 50,000,000 shares and 50,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 43,113,127 shares, 43,109,578 shares,

43,106,505 shares, 43,267,776 shares and 43,180,079 shares

137,781

137,226

136,671

137,882

137,565 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized



















7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to

5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844 6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 200,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to

7,847,233 depositary shares)

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084 8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 300,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to

5,700,000 depositary shares)

137,459

137,371

—

—

— Retained earnings

832,871

787,530

737,789

694,776

657,149 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,521)

(11,686)

(8,070)

(6,304)

(1,454) Total shareholders' equity

1,459,739

1,412,590

1,228,539

1,188,503

1,155,409 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 12,615,227

$ 11,978,722

$ 11,086,055

$ 9,650,592

$ 11,278,638

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

4Q22

4Q22



2022

2022

2021

vs. 3Q22

vs. 4Q21 Interest Income

























Loans

$ 164,682

$ 129,101

$ 77,113

28 %

114 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



2,551



2,162



4,018

18 %

-37 % Investment securities:

























Available for sale - taxable



704



485



1,007

45 %

-30 % Available for sale - tax exempt



—



—



9

—

-100 % Held to maturity



11,412



970



—

1076 %

100 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



288



379



177

-24 %

63 % Other



1,802



1,015



261

78 %

590 % Total interest income



181,439



134,112



82,585

35 %

120 % Interest Expense

























Deposits



81,062



45,002



8,492

80 %

855 % Borrowed funds



4,967



3,725



1,350

33 %

268 % Total interest expense



86,029



48,727



9,842

77 %

774 % Net Interest Income



95,410



85,385



72,743

12 %

31 % Provision for credit losses



6,407



2,225



2,585

188 %

148 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



89,003



83,160



70,158

7 %

27 % Noninterest Income

























Gain on sale of loans



11,267



13,354



28,430

-16 %

-60 % Loan servicing fees, net



2,691



8,169



1,382

-67 %

95 % Mortgage warehouse fees



1,081



1,105



2,469

-2 %

-56 % Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)



—



—



191

—

-100 % Syndication and asset management fees



4,207



3,073



5,329

37 %

-21 % Other income



3,736



3,485



2,470

7 %

51 % Total noninterest income



22,982



29,186



40,271

-21 %

-43 % Noninterest Expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



22,290



23,027



25,387

-3 %

-12 % Loan expenses



1,082



1,226



1,479

-12 %

-27 % Occupancy and equipment



2,377



1,967



2,069

21 %

15 % Professional fees



3,739



2,429



3,325

54 %

12 % Deposit insurance expense



1,279



755



705

69 %

81 % Technology expense



1,417



1,325



1,123

7 %

26 % Other expense



4,925



4,222



3,558

17 %

38 % Total noninterest expense



37,109



34,951



37,646

6 %

-1 % Income Before Income Taxes



74,876



77,395



72,783

-3 %

3 % Provision for income taxes (2)



17,720



18,907



17,582

-6 %

1 % Net Income

$ 57,156

$ 58,488

$ 55,201

-2 %

4 % Dividends on preferred stock



(8,797)



(5,729)



(5,728)

54 %

54 % Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$ 48,359

$ 52,759

$ 49,473

-8 %

-2 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.12

$ 1.22

$ 1.15

-8 %

-3 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.12

$ 1.22

$ 1.14

-8 %

-2 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic



43,111,353



43,107,975



43,179,377







Diluted



43,274,758



43,258,925



43,399,064



































(1) Includes $0, $0, and $191 respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.













(2) Includes $0, $0, and $(46) respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.















Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)





















Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2022

2021

Change Interest Income















Loans

$ 451,973

$ 293,830

54 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



8,407



12,746

-34 % Investment securities:















Available for sale - taxable



2,807



3,309

-15 % Available for sale - tax exempt



—



41

-100 % Held to maturity



12,382



—

100 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



1,220



1,143

7 % Other



4,044



817

395 % Total interest income



480,833



311,886

54 % Interest Expense















Deposits



149,645



28,256

430 % Borrowed funds



12,637



5,636

124 % Total interest expense



162,282



33,892

379 % Net Interest Income



318,551



277,994

15 % Provision for credit losses



17,295



5,012

245 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



301,256



272,982

10 % Noninterest Income















Gain on sale of loans



64,150



111,185

-42 % Loan servicing fees, net



30,198



16,373

84 % Mortgage warehouse fees



5,394



12,396

-56 % Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)



—



191

-100 % Syndication and asset management fees



9,493



6,507

46 % Other income



16,701



10,681

56 % Total noninterest income



125,936



157,333

-20 % Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits



89,085



85,727

4 % Loan expenses



4,703



7,657

-39 % Occupancy and equipment



8,169



7,365

11 % Professional fees



9,065



5,427

67 % Deposit insurance expense



3,463



2,691

29 % Technology expense



5,282



4,200

26 % Other expense



16,283



12,318

32 % Total noninterest expense



136,050



125,385

9 % Income Before Income Taxes



291,142



304,930

-5 % Provision for income taxes (2)



71,421



77,826

-8 % Net Income

$ 219,721

$ 227,104

-3 % Dividends on preferred stock



(25,983)



(20,873)

24 % Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$ 193,738

$ 206,231

-6 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 4.49

$ 4.78

-6 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 4.47

$ 4.76

-6 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding















Basic



43,164,477



43,172,078



Diluted



43,316,904



43,325,303





















(1) Includes $0 and $191 respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.



(2) Includes $0 and $(46) respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.









Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change







December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

4Q22

4Q22







2022

2022

2021

vs. 3Q22

vs. 4Q21



























Noninterest expense



$ 37,109

$ 34,951

$ 37,646

6 %

-1 %



























Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



95,410

85,385

72,743

12 %

31 %

Noninterest income



22,982

29,186

40,271

-21 %

-43 %

Total income



$ 118,392

$ 114,571

$ 113,014

3 %

5 %



























Efficiency ratio



31.34 %

30.51 %

33.31 %

83 bps (197) bps



















































Average assets



$ 12,457,893

$ 11,437,805

$ 10,945,026

9 %

14 %

Net income



57,156

58,488

55,201

-2 %

4 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



0.46 %

0.51 %

0.50 %









Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average assets



1.84 %

2.05 %

2.02 %

(21) bps (18) bps

























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



20.81 %

23.92 %

26.04 %

(311) bps (523) bps

























Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 21.88

$ 20.78

$ 17.96

5 %

22 %



























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.49 %

7.49 %

6.89 %

- bps 60 bps

























Consolidated ratios























Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



12.0 % 12.5 % N/A









Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



11.6 % 12.1 % N/A









Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



7.6 % 7.8 % N/A









Tier I capital/average assets(2)



11.7 % 12.3 % 10.4 %































(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:

















(2) As defined by regulatory agencies; December 31, 2022 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.



























Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's

financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of

limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP,

and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to

non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible

common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation

of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per

share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.



























































Three Months Ended

Change







December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

4Q22

4Q22







2022

2022

2021

vs. 3Q22

vs. 4Q21



























Net income



$ 57,156

$ 58,488

$ 55,201

-2 %

4 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(8,797)

(5,729)

(5,728)

54 %

54 %

Net income available to common shareholders



$ 48,359

$ 52,759

$ 49,473

-8 %

-2 %



























Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,445,995

$ 1,267,160

$ 1,139,714

14 %

27 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(17,094)

(17,228)

(17,626)

-1 %

-3 %

Less: average preferred stock



(499,529)

(367,726)

(362,149)

36 %

38 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 929,372

$ 882,206

$ 759,939

5 %

22 %



























Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



20.81 %

23.92 %

26.04 %

(311) bps (523) bps

























Total equity



$ 1,459,739

$ 1,412,590

$ 1,155,409

3 %

26 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,031)

(17,152)

(17,552)

-1 %

-3 %

Less: preferred stock



(499,608)

(499,520)

(362,149)

—

38 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 943,100

$ 895,918

$ 775,708

5 %

22 %



























Assets



$ 12,615,227

$ 11,978,722

$ 11,278,638

5 %

12 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,031)

(17,152)

(17,552)

-1 %

-3 %

Tangible assets



$ 12,598,196

$ 11,961,570

$ 11,261,086

5 %

12 %



























Ending common shares



43,113,127

43,109,578

43,180,079



































Tangible book value per common share



$ 21.88

$ 20.78

$ 17.96

5 %

22 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



7.49 %

7.49 %

6.89 %

- bps 60 bps

Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)























Twelve Months Ended











December 31,

December 31,











2022

2021

Change



















Noninterest expense



$ 136,050

$ 125,385

9 %



















Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



318,551

277,994

15 %

Noninterest income



125,936

157,333

-20 %

Total income



$ 444,487

$ 435,327

2 %



















Efficiency ratio



30.61 %

28.80 %

181 bps



































Average assets



$ 11,044,889

$ 10,188,953

8 %

Net income



219,721

227,104

-3 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



1.99 %

2.23 %





Annualization factor



1.00

1.00





Return on average assets



1.99 %

2.23 %

(24) bps

















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



22.50 %

30.10 %

(760) bps

















Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 21.88

$ 17.96

22 %



















Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.49 %

6.89 %

60 bps

















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:





























Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's

financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of

limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP,

and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to

non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common

equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total

assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is

calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.

























Twelve Months Ended











December 31,

December 31,











2022

2021

Change



















Net income



$ 219,721

$ 227,104

-3 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(25,983)

(20,873)

24 %

Net income available to common shareholders



$ 193,738

$ 206,231

-6 %



















Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,276,443

$ 1,028,834

24 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(17,293)

(17,841)

-3 %

Less: average preferred stock



(398,182)

(325,904)

22 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 860,968

$ 685,089

26 %



















Annualization factor



1.00

1.00





Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



22.50 %

30.10 %

(760) bps

















Total equity



$ 1,459,739

$ 1,155,409

26 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,031)

(17,552)

-3 %

Less: preferred stock



(499,608)

(362,149)

38 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 943,100

$ 775,708

22 %



















Assets



$ 12,615,227

$ 11,278,638

12 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,031)

(17,552)

-3 %

Tangible assets



$ 12,598,196

$ 11,261,086

12 %



















Ending common shares



43,113,127

43,180,079























Tangible book value per common share



$ 21.88

$ 17.96

22 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



7.49 %

6.89 %

60 bps

Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 225,274 $ 2,090 3.68 %

$ 211,653 $ 1,394 2.61 %

$ 698,263 $ 438 0.25 % Securities available for sale - taxable 323,510 704 0.86 %

331,796 485 0.58 %

308,581 1,007 1.29 % Securities available for sale - tax exempt — —



— —



1,204 9 2.97 % Securities held to maturity 1,002,446 11,412 4.52 %

98,363 970 3.91 %

— —

Mortgage loans in process of securitization 234,248 2,551 4.32 %

235,230 2,162 3.65 %

621,946 4,018 2.56 % Loans and loans held for sale 10,299,795 164,682 6.34 %

10,245,294 129,101 5.00 %

9,064,880 77,113 3.37 % Total interest-earning assets 12,085,273 181,439 5.96 %

11,122,336 134,112 4.78 %

10,694,874 82,585 3.06 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (40,339)





(39,325)





(29,801)



Noninterest-earning assets 412,959





354,794





279,953



























Total assets $ 12,457,893





$ 11,437,805





$ 10,945,026



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking 4,520,785 37,929 3.33 %

4,207,217 21,980 2.07 %

4,325,991 2,094 0.19 % Savings deposits 252,787 304 0.48 %

239,262 162 0.27 %

223,912 35 0.06 % Money market 2,745,904 23,958 3.46 %

2,523,315 13,094 2.06 %

2,528,453 5,018 0.79 % Certificates of deposit 2,474,427 18,871 3.03 %

2,030,152 9,766 1.91 %

1,220,392 1,345 0.44 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,993,903 81,062 3.22 %

8,999,946 45,002 1.98 %

8,298,748 8,492 0.41 %























Borrowings 451,467 4,967 4.36 %

588,582 3,725 2.51 %

620,173 1,350 0.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,445,370 86,029 3.27 %

9,588,528 48,727 2.02 %

8,918,921 9,842 0.44 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits 419,008





474,925





795,704



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 147,520





107,192





90,687



























Total liabilities 11,011,898





10,170,645





9,805,312



























Shareholders' equity 1,445,995





1,267,160





1,139,714



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,457,893





$ 11,437,805





$ 10,945,026



























Net interest income

$ 95,410





$ 85,385





$ 72,743

























Net interest spread



2.69 %





2.77 %





2.62 %























Net interest-earning assets $ 1,639,903





$ 1,533,808





$ 1,775,953



























Net interest margin



3.13 %





3.05 %





2.70 %























Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities



115.70 %





116.00 %





119.91 %

Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)



































Net Income

Net Income









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,









2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Segment

























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 10,228

$ 13,366

$ 14,124

$ 54,642

$ 51,504

Mortgage Warehousing





11,776

11,801

21,311

48,604

95,159

Banking





40,181

39,344

22,629

134,221

90,858

Other





(5,029)

(6,023)

(2,863)

(17,746)

(10,417)

Total





$ 57,156

$ 58,488

$ 55,201

$ 219,721

$ 227,104

































































Total Assets

















December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

















2022

2022

2021









Segment

























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 351,274

$ 343,443

$ 296,129









Mortgage Warehousing





2,519,810

2,735,278

3,977,537









Banking





9,587,544

8,760,416

6,929,565









Other





156,599

139,585

75,407









Total





$ 12,615,227

$ 11,978,722

$ 11,278,638









































































Gain on Sale of Loans

Gain on Sale of Loans









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,









2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Loan Type

























Multi-family





10,241

$ 12,002

$ 24,797

$ 56,819

$ 93,350

Single-family





132

138

1,086

1,133

8,763

Small Business Association (SBA)





894

1,214

2,547

6,198

9,072

Total





$ 11,267

$ 13,354

$ 28,430

$ 64,150

$ 111,185

































































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale

















December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

















2022

2022

2021





































Mortgage warehouse lines of credit





$ 464,785

$ 815,084

$ 781,437









Residential real estate





1,178,401

1,030,075

843,101









Multi-family financing





3,135,535

2,766,950

2,702,042









Healthcare financing





1,604,341

1,429,675

826,157









Commercial and commercial real estate (1)





978,661

810,731

520,199









Agricultural production and real estate





95,651

91,913

97,060









Consumer and margin loans





13,498

13,696

12,667

















7,470,872

6,958,124

5,782,663









Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans



44,014

38,996

31,344









Loans receivable





$ 7,426,858

$ 6,919,128

$ 5,751,319





































Loans held for sale





2,910,576

2,844,750

3,303,199









Total loans, net of allowance





$ 10,337,434

$ 9,763,878

$ 9,054,518





































(1) Includes $497.0 million and $209.8 million of revolving lines of credit collateralized primarily by single-family mortgage servicing rights as of December

31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.



SOURCE Merchants Bancorp