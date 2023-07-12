Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Partners with Veeva to Transform Medical Information Operations Globally

News provided by

Veeva Systems

12 Jul, 2023, 07:03 ET

Streamlines end-to-end inquiry management at scale with Veeva Vault MedInquiry

BARCELONA, Spain, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany is using Veeva Vault MedInquiry as its global medical information management system. The leading biopharma uses Vault MedInquiry to effectively manage global medical information requests and help their teams worldwide streamline cross-functional business processes for better scientific exchange.

"Veeva Vault MedInquiry provides our users with a cloud-based, industry standard system which improves performance as well as user experience, strengthening our communications with customers," said Priya Bhasin, scientific director, global medical information at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

With Vault MedInquiry, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany now has a unified global framework for medical information management. With connections between intake channels, safety, quality, content, and CRM systems, teams can continue to ensure compliance, meeting the regional and local requirements of the countries they serve.

"Our close collaboration with Veeva was key in ensuring a fully integrated environment and enabling fast paced innovation to help our global teams deliver superior services faster," said Stacey Eggert, senior director, global medical information at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

"Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's close partnership with Veeva will modernize global medical information operations with Veeva Vault MedInquiry, fitting into their process landscape to drive worldwide consistency," said Callum Hawes, senior director, medical inquiry strategy at Veeva. "Our teams managed multiple integration streams in parallel, partnering closely to tailor the new system to Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's global requirements, with the opportunity to take advantage of new innovations and adapt for future growth."

Vault MedInquiry provides a complete scalable solution that drives the end-to-end medical inquiry management process from intake to fulfillment.

Additional Information
For more on Veeva Vault MedInquiry, visit: veeva.com/eu/VaultMedInquiry 
Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 37 and 38), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy Whittaker
Veeva Systems
+49-695-095-5486
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Veeva Systems

Also from this source

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Deutschland, hat eine Partnerschaft mit Veeva angekündigt, um weltweit die medizinischen Informationsabläufe zu transformieren.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Partners with Veeva to Transform Medical Information Operations Globally

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.